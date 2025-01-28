ADRsource, LLC celebrates its 2 year anniversary

JUPITER, Fla., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From its inception on January 1st, 2024, ADRsource has established itself as a strictly neutral source for lawyers and their clients to find former trial lawyers who are among the most sought-after and pre-eminent mediators and arbitrators. Co-founders Richard Lord and Scott Baughan, each with existing significant followings as neutrals, set out to create a platform for neutrals wishing to be supported by an enterprise that hews to being independent from other interests. Through the dedication of three experienced case managers, ADRsource now supports the practices of nine neutrals located across the state from Jacksonville to Miami. "Scott and I are grateful to all of those who put their trust in every one of our distinguished panel members", said Richard Lord. Scott Baughan added, "And none of this would have been possible without the support of our dedicated and professional case managers, who were with us at our prior firm; and to those customers who followed Richard and I to our new home. We are fortunate to be able to say that for more and more people and entities seeking efficient resolutions through mediation or arbitration, ADRsource is living up to its goal of being your source for a trusted neutral when it counts."

About ADRsource

ADRsource is an independent dispute resolution firm composed exclusively of former trial lawyers who now serve as mediators and arbitrators in Florida and nationwide. Its mediators and arbitrators, all Florida Supreme Court Certified Circuit Mediators and/or Qualified Arbitrators, are available in-person or via state-of-the art videoconferencing and handle a wide range of litigated and pre-litigated matters. The neutrals of ADRsource include Scott Baughan, Fadi Chakour, Andy Hament, Bob Henry, Skip Jewett, Richard Lord, Deborah Moskowitz, Michelle Roth and William Zei.

