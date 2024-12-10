ADS ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD MEMBER AND EXECUTIVE TEAM STRUCTURE

New organizational changes aim to increase collaboration, support long-term growth

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADS, a Top 25 Federal Contractor and a leading military equipment provider, is pleased to announce executive leadership changes going into the new year.

John Dunn, ADS' current Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will join the ADS Board of Directors in June of 2025. This will mark the first time an ADS employee, other than Founder and Chairman Luke Hillier, has been named to the Board.

"John is a true leader who will remain engaged in key aspects of our business while providing us with his trusted strategic guidance and oversight," said ADS CEO Ryan Angold. "He will continue to be a tremendous resource to all of us at ADS."

John has been with ADS since 2010 and was promoted to COO/CFO in 2022. As a result of John moving to the Board of Directors, three current ADS employees will take on new roles and gain responsibilities. In Dunn's place, Nick Casassa, Vice President of Finance, will be promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Vice President of Operations, Jeff Gordon will be promoted to Executive Vice President of Operations. Human Resources, IT, and Business Analytics, previously operated under Dunn's guidance, will be added to Chief Growth Officer Julie Cooke's portfolio which includes Communications, Talent Acquisition and Development, and Marketing.

Casassa joined ADS as Assistant Controller in 2018. He was named Controller in 2019 and was promoted to his current position in 2022. He is a graduate of James Madison University with a Bachelor's of Business Administration degree in Accounting, a minor in Computer Information Systems, and a Master of Science in Accounting. He is a licensed CPA.

Gordon joined ADS in 2018 as a Purchasing and Component Planning Manager and began his current role in 2022. He is a graduate of Old Dominion University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Movement Sciences, Sports Management and a Minor in Business Administration.

"Nick, Jeff, and Julie embody the core values of ADS both in their individual contributions to the organization and the momentum with which they have led their respective teams." Angold said, "I'm excited to watch them rise to these new challenges."

About ADS

Operating worldwide for over 25 years, ADS is a trusted resource to the Department of Defense, Federal Agencies, and First Responders. We research, vet, and deliver innovative and cost-effective equipment solutions through 80+ procurement channels - ensuring our warfighters and first responders have exactly what they need to accomplish their mission and return home safely.

