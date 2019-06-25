ADS, Inc. Presents 13th Annual Warrior Expo EAST Featuring Keynote Speaker Admiral James G. Stavridis

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Retired four-star Admiral James G. Stavridis, the former Supreme Allied Commander at NATO, will deliver the keynote speech before an expected 2,500 attendees at this year's 13th Annual Warrior Expo EAST.

The decorated admiral's appearance will kick off the popular two-day operational gear and equipment showcase, being held July 10 and 11 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. Stavridis will deliver his address, "The Secret to Being An Effective Leader," at 9 a.m. on July 10.

"We're truly honored and excited to bring Admiral Stavridis to Warrior Expo EAST," said Jason Wallace, CEO of ADS, Inc., the host of Warrior Expo EAST. "He's the kind of dynamic and accomplished leader we love to have at Warrior Expo. I know his stories, experience and innovative leadership strategies will really resonate with this audience."

Military, government and law enforcement professionals make Warrior Expo EAST a must-attend event every year — drawn in by unique speakers, thousands of products, interactive training and exhibits. The event is closed to the general public, but free and open to anyone with a valid government or military ID.

"Warrior Expo EAST brings together end users, procurement specialists, and equipment suppliers to collaborate, share ideas and develop the best solutions to address the needs of our military, law enforcement and first responder communities," Wallace said. "It's an equipment solutions showcase that is second to none."

Wallace said Stavridis' appearance at Warrior Expo offers attendees a unique opportunity to learn from the best and grow as leaders in their professions.

Since retiring from the military, the Admiral has become a popular monthly columnist for Time Magazine and Chief International Security Analyst for NBC News. He even enjoys an active and growing social media presence on Twitter, where he boasts more than 39,000 followers.

Now an Operating Executive with The Carlyle Group and Chair of the Board of Counselors at McLarty Associates, Stavridis was the first Navy officer chosen as Supreme Allied Commander for Global Operations at NATO, a role he served from 2009 to 2013.

He also served from 2006 to 2009 as Commander of U.S. Southern Command, with responsibility for all military operations in Latin America. Earlier in his military career, he won the Battenberg Cup for commanding the top ship in the Atlantic Fleet, as well as a squadron of destroyers and a carrier strike group—all in combat. He holds more than 50 medals, including 28 from foreign nations.

In addition to seeing the admiral and visiting the Expo's many exhibits, many Warrior Expo EAST attendees will enroll in accredited educational courses custom-tailored for different agencies. All of the scenario-based educational courses are hands-on and delivered by experts who have lived—and survived—what they teach.

Active duty military, government, law enforcement and first responders are encouraged to register in advance for Warrior Expo EAST at WarriorExpo.com.

Media representatives are also encouraged to attend by first registering at eventsteam@adsinc.com. Media questions and inquiries should be directed to Sarah Nicosia at SNicosia@davisadagency.com.

Warrior Expo EAST promotional video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nvlg7PfpzT4

Warrior Expo photos can be viewed here

About ADS, Inc.

ADS, Inc. is a leading value-added logistics and supply chain solutions provider that proudly serves all branches of the U.S. Military, federal, state and local government organizations, law enforcement agencies, first responders, partner nations, and the defense industry. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, ADS is a Top 50 Department of Defense Contractor focused on solving our customers' challenges by providing the best product and service offerings, the broadest array of procurement options, and legendary customer service.

SOURCE ADS, Inc.

Related Links

https://warriorexpo.com

