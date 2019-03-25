Ads on Top Launches "Switchboard" Ad Server at Digital Signage Expo 2019

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTech firm Ads on Top is launching Switchboard, a new version of its ad management platform, at Digital Signage Expo 2019.

According to David Pal, CEO of Ads on Top, the Switchboard platform centralizes all ad management into a real-time system so media owners can offer inventory programmatically and for advertisers to use advanced audience targeting and reporting.

"Marketers and media buyers are really starting to see the value in utilizing data for a more effective campaign," Pal said. "There are no platform-agnostic integrations or interfaces between all of these systems, so we set out to build a tool which enables any DOOH publisher to offer these powerful tools to media buyers."

Pal explained that Switchboard monitors ad plays and makes automatic adjustments to the schedule based on data-driven analytics. The platform manages and delivers all direct-sale advertising to the media player, while making the unsold space available to agencies and demand side platforms (DSPs) programmatically through PMPs or exchanges.

"In the DOOH world, the lines between CMS and ad server have been blurred often," Pal said. "A CMS is responsible for orienting content and ensuring reliable playback on a screen. Media owners need the ad server component as well in order to harness real-time data and meet the expectations of their customers. Switchboard comes in to provide value by conjoining the two products."

According to Pal, Switchboard provides a seamless interface between the content management system, used to design and display screen layouts, and the ad server, which performs ad tracking, reporting and audience analysis.

"All components of the tech stack need to be integrated and purpose-built in order to achieve the real-time optimizations advertisers want," Pal said. "Not only that, but with a real-time ledger of ad delivery, we can monitor and adjust for improved attribution metrics like in-store foot fall and web traffic."

As a platform-agnostic solution, Switchboard can work with any existing media player or content management system. This way, according to Pal, DOOH networks are not forced to replace hardware or get stuck with a single company's full suite of products.

The ad management technology firm also offers Dynamix, an automated and responsive digital-out-of-home (DOOH) ad management API.

Pal will be speaking on "Why Open Systems, API Toolkits and Network Collaboration Will Accelerate Ad Revenue for DOOH" at the DOOH Summit at Digital Signage Expo 2019, March 26-29, 2019. For more information, visit www.switchboard.media.

ABOUT ADS ON TOP

Ads on Top prepares DOOH networks for a programmatic and automated world. The ad management technology firm supports, optimizes and improves the efficiency of sales and operations teams with tools for proposal generation, contract signatures, data tools and content scheduling. Products include API layer Dynamix and centralized real-time content management platform Switchboard. For more information, visit www.TheAdsOnTop.com.

