Adscend Media and Distil Networks to Host Webinar on Combating Ad Fraud

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading rewards platform Adscend Media, and Distil Networks, the global leader in bot mitigation, today announced they will co-host a webinar on combating digital ad fraud, taking place on Wednesday, May 30th at 2:00 p.m. EDT. The webinar titled, "Getting to Know Ad Fraud" will provide an in-depth look at how ad fraud occurs, and strategies to minimize attacks that cost businesses $6.5 billion in losses in 2017.

Distil Networks

"Ad fraud and waste put the stability of digital advertising as a channel at risk. When ads don't get in front of real customers, it weakens trust in the effectiveness of the entire ecosystem, and hurts publishers, agencies, and brands alike," said Reid Tatoris, VP of Product Outreach and Marketing at Distil Networks. "Our goal is to highlight the full extent of the problem, and give a straightforward set of actions based on real-world expertise."

Adscend Media and Distil Networks have over 15 years of combined fraud-fighting experience. According to Fehzan Ali, CEO and Co-Founder of Adscend Media, this extensive knowledge of the fraud landscape, paired with concerns around brand safety, the rise in bad bot traffic, and soaring ad fraud rates make this webinar a must-attend event for advertisers, publishers, and brands.

"At Adscend, we've delivered superior results for programmatic and rewards partners by vigilantly attacking fraud since our inception. Distil Networks, on the other hand, is a known leader in bot detection and mitigation. Thus, we're able to discuss fraud from multiple angles, based on years of first-hand experience," said Ali.

The hour-long webinar will provide key takeaways around bots, ad waste, and fraud review, as well as actionable strategies to protect against digital ad fraud. A live question and answer panel will also take place. Participants will include: Jason Downie, SVP and General Manager, Data Solutions at Lotame, Andrew Cisek, VP of Audience Development at Freestar, Rob Rasko CEO at The 614 Group, Reid Tatoris VP of Product Outreach and Marketing at Distil Networks, and Fehzan Ali, Co-Founder and CEO of Adscend Media.

The Getting to Know Ad Fraud webinar takes place on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. EDT. To register, please visit: https://goo.gl/au2noz.

About Adscend Media:

Adscend Media creates rewards-based ad solutions for apps, games, and websites. Featuring multiple owned and operated properties, and an innovative Offer Wall, Adscend's rewards platform is protected via Total Fraud Defense. Since company inception in 2009, Total Fraud Defense has helped Adscend deliver superior results for partners, including sub-1% IVT across numerous ad verification providers, 98% viewability, and 75%+ AVOC for the company's owned and operated properties.

About Distil Networks:

Distil Networks, the global leader in bot mitigation, protects websites, mobile apps, and APIs from automated threats. Fraudsters, hackers, and competitors use bots to commit online fraud, break into customer accounts, and gain an unfair competitive advantage. As the sheer volume, sophistication, and business damage of these attacks grow, bots put a costly strain on IT staff and resources. Only Distil's unique, more holistic approach provides the vigilant service, superior technology, and industry expertise needed for full visibility and control over this abusive traffic. Distil pioneered bot mitigation in 2011, and has been leading the way ever since. With Distil, there is finally a defense against automated attacks that is as adaptable and vigilant as the threat itself.

For more information on Distil, visit https://www.distilnetworks.com/digital-ad-fraud-detection or follow @DISTIL on Twitter.

