Adslot Delivers 467% Increase in ROI Through Programmatic Guaranteed Solution

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adslot Media today announced that a recent campaign, executed on its programmatic guaranteed (PG) platform, achieved a 467% increase in ROI when assessing effective cost per mille (eCPM) compared against private market place (PMP) campaigns. Multiple award-winning digital and commerce agency Greenlight planned and launched the campaign during the high-traffic Black Friday holiday, using its client's first-party data to book guaranteed, premium inventory from trusted publishers through the Adslot platform. Notable results include double-digit increases in performance and reduction of media waste when compared to the same campaign executed through a PMP.

By running PG deals through Adslot, Greenlight was able to quickly access premium, global inventory in a fraction of the time it would have taken to work directly with publishers. The agency also was able to book guaranteed inventory—including video—during high-demand, key traffic days synonymous with Black Friday. Standout results from Greenlight's campaign with Adslot include:

57% decrease in cost per actions (CPAs) from its PMP campaigns

79% decrease in eCPMS when compared to its PMP campaigns

60% reduction in time spent on operational tasks

"As supply path optimization takes hold of our buying decisions, efficient, transparent and brand-safe outcomes are table stakes. Adslot not only took all of the guesswork out of programmatic buying, but delivered a positive return on results four times over," said Fahmi Mohammed, Head of Display at Greenlight. "Clearing the pathways of supply through Adslot helped us reduce our media costs significantly and in turn, deliver more value to our client by investing these freed assets into more strategic initiatives."

Working through Adslot's PG platform allows brands to work directly with publishers, avoiding the risk of cannibalizing their budgets across multiple middle parties. Additionally, use of PG eliminates the need to work with a demand-side platform (DSP), in turn removing buy-side fees and technology setup for buyers. By requiring a single fee for the entire campaign, Adslot's platform typically costs less than half of what it does to run campaigns through other PG avenues in the marketplace.

"As first-party data continues to become more valuable for the media buying equation, PG solutions demonstrate these audience segments no longer need to be restricted to lower-value inventory found in PMPs or preferred deals," added Charmagne Jacobs, vice president of global marketing at Adslot. "We're seeing a growing appetite for true PG solutions from our brand, agency and publisher partners who are looking to access premium inventory and priority placements, while simultaneously achieving media and operational efficiency."

Adslot Media, a solution by Adslot (ASX:ADJ), is an independent Programmatic Guaranteed technology that scales publisher-direct media buying and empowers advertiser first-party, audience-enabled, direct orders (IOs). Through its purpose-built platform, Adslot Media alleviates legacy inefficiencies by automating the buying and selling of premium, forward-guaranteed media for improved control, efficiency, and transparency. With its proprietary Audience First feature, buyers can plan and buy premium products with their first-party data, across publishers. Through Adslot Media's technology, you can plan, buy, optimize and reconcile your premium campaigns through a single platform. For more information, visit www.adslot.com.

