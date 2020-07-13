ADSO Applauds HHS for Inclusion of Dental Professionals in Provider Relief Fund

ARLINGTON, Va., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO) applauds the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for their inclusion of dental professionals in the HHS Provider Relief Fund announced today. This decision will provide the necessary funding for dental practices to continue to rebound across the country, allowing patients to receive the critical dental care they need and ensuring dental providers are not left behind during these complex times.

ADSO is proud to have been an active part of the process in helping represent the dental industry and ensuring dentists, hygienists, and support staff were included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and other emergency funds. Moving forward, ADSO is committed to supporting dentists in reopening practices across the country and providing safe dental visits to patients.

About the ADSO

The Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO) is a non-profit organization committed to providing support to its members, allowing them to focus on patients, expand access to quality dental care and improve the oral health of their communities. Comprising more than 50 DSO member companies, several association partners, and more than 180 industry partners, the ADSO represents Dental Support Organizations (DSOs) before the public, policymakers and the media. Its members operate in 44 states and provide the highest level of non-clinical support to more than 10,000 dentists across the country as well as in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

SOURCE Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO)

Related Links

http://www.theadso.org

