Adsonica and ResponsiveAds Bring Audio To Fully-Fluid Display Ads

WELLESLEY, Mass., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adsonica ® the leading sound display ad software platform announced today that it has formed a partnership to integrate its patented technology into industry-leading creative design and management software from ResponsiveAds™.

Adsonica is the world's first and only display ad unit that combines image and sound in a single, secure file to deliver engaging, high-performing ads and sonic branding without coding or managing multiple files. Advertisers and publishers can now leverage Adsonica's patented technology to bring sound to the vast reach and affordable cost of the display ad networks. Combined with ResponsiveAds Narrator™ Studio, designers have the power to produce Fully-Fluid™ ad banners with up to 15 seconds of audio in minutes, without the cost and complexity of rich media or video.

In a recent research study conducted by Adsonica, 69% of respondents preferred the experience of listening to the sound display ad compared to watching a video ad of comparable content and length.

"When we first discovered Adsonica, we were 'blown away' by the scalable opportunity to easily combine a short sound clip together with a Responsive HTML5 ad creative into a lightweight IAB-compliant file. We wanted to integrate it immediately as a component in our design tool kit, so that creators and brands from around the world can bring sound to their premium ad experiences on mobile, tablet and desktop," said Matthew Snyder, chief executive officer of ResponsiveAds. "As rich media is just 10% of the $33 Billion advertising display market we're on the lookout for partnerships that can bring more value to end-users and eradicate the bad ad phenomenon that has plagued the industry for years."

ResponsiveAds will become Adsonica's preferred creative design solution, and Adsonica will join ResponsiveAds growing list of industry partners.

"I'm thrilled to be working alongside ResponsiveAds," said William Agush, chief executive officer and founder of Adsonica. "No one knows more about fluid design technology than ResponsiveAds does. We look forward to demonstrating the integration of our Adsonica Studio sound ad builder with their design platform at MarTech East in Boston in September."

Agencies, brands, designers or publishers interested in building and deploying Adsonica-enhanced max-width ResponsiveAds can visit responsiveads.com or adsonica.com to sign up for a free trial account.

About Adsonica

Adsonica , a Shuttersong business, is a groundbreaking new sound display ad creation platform that allows marketers to combine traditional display advertising with the storytelling power of sound. With no coding, multiple file management and no third-party audio players, the company's patented technology offers a better experience for both advertisers and consumers and can increase ad performance by up to 300%. Adsonica has partnerships with leading DSPs, audio and ad production firms. The company and its technology are U.S. owned and its investors include veterans of advertising, e-commerce, enterprise software, SaaS, and new media. View a sample display unit here .

Additional information is available at www.adsonica.com

About ResponsiveAds, Inc.

ResponsiveAds, Inc. is the publishing and advertising industries' leading fluid design and creative management platform built from the ground up to best serve the new challenges of dynamic multi-screen publishing and monetization. Its innovative, patent-pending Fully-Fluid technology gives agencies, brands. designers and publishers alike the freedom to seamlessly deliver premium brand experiences while simplifying the ad operations process. ResponsiveAds leadership in working groups such as the IAB (Interactive Advertising Bureau) has led to significant breakthroughs with max-width, flexible, low-latency in the Coalition of Better Ads standards. The company is comprised of long-time mobile and online advertising technology experts passionately looking to solve the problems of convergence and monetization of media. Narrator™, Fully-Fluid™ and ResponsiveAds™ are trademarks and registered trademarks of ResponsiveAds, Inc.

Additional information is available at www.responsiveads.com

