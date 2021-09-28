Adsonica Audio Display Ads Available on Envisionwise Platform

WELLESLEY, Mass., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adsonica® , the leading audio display advertising solution, announced today the availability of self-service audio display ads for small- to medium-sized radio stations using the Envisionwise station marketing platform. Adsonica ads are created using the Adsonica Studio web application that combines audio and image in a single image file, without video, coding, or multiple file management.

Subscribers to Envisionwise's LinkedUpRadio website platform will have the option to access a basic version of Adsonica, enabling them to create single-image audio ads and serve them using Envisionwise's ad management software. The service, priced at $50 per month, provides up to 15,000 digital ad impressions, with additional impressions available as required.

"I'm very excited to be working with Envisionwise to bring the storytelling power of audio display ads to radio stations across the country," said William Agush, Founder & CEO of Adsonica. He continued, "These new ad units increase engagement by 50% or more giving Envisionwise's stations a premium ad product to sell with only minimal production overhead. Advertisers can utilize existing display ad creative and audio content so stations can begin selling immediately."

Jackie Parks, President & CEO, Envisionwise, said: "The alliance between Adsonica's groundbreaking audio display ad unit and our Envisionwise integrated ad software will advance the digital presence in radio and bring new opportunities to stations across the nation. Providing this unique and effective solution with combined audio and visual concepts will amplify brand awareness and engagement for our clients. When Dave 'Chachi' Denes, CEO of Benztown, introduced us to William Agush, Founder & CEO of Adsonica, we knew this was an opportunity that would work seamlessly with our existing products. We look forward to embracing the power of audio with Adsonica."

For more information on subscribing to Adsonica through Envisionwise please visit www.envisionwise.com/add-ons/adsonica or for more information on Adsonica visit www.adsonica.com. The company is holding a webinar on October 6, 2021 to demonstrate the technology. Registration is free and open to all via Eventbrite.

About Adsonica

Adsonica developed and patented technology that combines image and non-image data into a single file for advertising and web development. Founded in 2012, the company originally deployed the technology in its Shuttersong ® consumer photo application. The company's investors and advisors include veterans of ad-tech, e-commerce, enterprise software and new media.

About Envisionwise

Envisionwise is a web design and development company established in 2001. Envisionwise specializes in custom websites and distinctive digital product solutions for the radio industry. The company creates user-friendly websites that are easy to navigate, empowering clients to edit their own content, using a very simple, yet sophisticated, admin panel interface. Envisionwise takes pride in high quality products, flexible pricing, offering excellent support for all digital products and services providing the best user experience. Visit envisionwise.com to learn more.

