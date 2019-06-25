Adsonica Introduces Audio Display Ads Optimized For Political Campaigns

WELLESLEY, Mass., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative advertising software company Adsonica announced that its audio display ad service is now available for political campaigns.

Adsonica is the world's first patented ad unit that leverages both image and audio to help campaigns of all sizes to deliver engaging, high-performing ads. Audio offers better recall than text or video and enhances the messaging and sonic branding of the candidate. With Adsonica, campaigns can maximize their ad budgets by improving creative delivery to voters at a minimal incremental cost.

Using Adsonica, campaigns can assemble server-ready audio display ads in less than five minutes without coding or third-party players. Sound and images are combined into a single file, eliminating performance bottlenecks and file management errors.

New creative can be deployed instantly to respond to political conditions and to leverage audio from candidate appearances or news coverage. As a result, these ads achieve higher voter click-through rates and tell a compelling, actionable story, without having to use expensive, slow-loading, rich-media files. Campaigns or their agencies buy media for Adsonica ads through their preferred DSP or programmatic platform.

"I'm pleased to expand Adsonica's offering into the 2020 races," said William Agush, chief executive officer and founder of Adsonica. "Most candidates are at their best when speaking to voters, and now they can extend that power to their display ads. Any campaign that buys display ads, whether running a local race or for the presidency, will benefit from using our technology."

Adsonica, a Shuttersong business, is a groundbreaking new audio display ad creation platform that allows marketers to combine traditional display advertising with the storytelling power of sound. With no coding and no third-party audio players, the company's patented technology offers a better experience and can increase ad performance by up to 300%. Adsonica has partnerships with leading DSPs, mobile platforms, and audio and ad production firms. The company and its technology are U.S. owned, and its investors include veterans of advertising, e-commerce, enterprise software, SaaS, and new media. View a sample display unit here.

