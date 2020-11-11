Adsonica Introduces Sound Images on BigCommerce Platform

WELLESLEY, Mass., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adsonica®, the leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) sound image platform, announced today that it has partnered with BigCommerce® to deliver product images with embedded sound for their 90,000 merchants worldwide in time for the holiday selling season. Named Sonic Commerce™, the service is immediately available through the BigCommerce App Marketplace and on other platforms over the coming weeks.

"I'm excited to be working with the BigCommerce Technical Partners program," said William Agush, president and founder of Adsonica. "From our very first conversation, they understood and valued the power of sound to tell product stories and drive increased shop revenue on their platform. Our patented single file format eliminates multiple network connections that are a drag on page performance. Merchants will see an immediate increase in revenue and conversion with significantly fewer abandoned carts."

Once the Adsonica Sonic Images app is installed in a store, it takes less than 5 minutes to create and upload an image. In this release, sound can be added to the final page where a product is added to the shopping cart. Future releases will expand placement options and enable advanced image and audio features including Amazon Polly™ text-to-speech integration.

BigCommerce merchants receive 5 free sonic images upon installation and can upgrade their subscription for additional uploads with special pricing starting at $10 per month. Additional system requirements, including operable templates, can be found at https://www.bigcommerce.com/apps/adsonica-sonic-images/.

A video on the service is available at www.adsonica.com/bigc.html

About Adsonica

Adsonica is a groundbreaking sound image creation platform that allows marketers to combine traditional advertising and ecommerce images with the storytelling power of sound. With no coding, multiple file management or third-party audio players, the company's patented technology is powerful yet easy to learn and deploy. Adsonica offers a better experience for both consumers and advertisers, increasing ad performance by 300%+ and ecommerce revenue by 75%+.

For additional information on Adsonica, please visit our website at www.adsonica.com

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate, and grow their businesses online. As a leading open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization, and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry's, Skullcandy, SC Johnson, Sony, and Woolrich.

Media Contact

Adsonica

William Agush

781-492-0336

[email protected]

SOURCE Adsonica

Related Links

https://www.adsonica.com/

