Adsonica Registers With IAB Europe Transparency and Consent Framework

WELLESLEY, Mass., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adsonica, the leading audio display advertising solution, announced today its approved status as the latest vendor to join IAB Europe's Transparency & Consent Framework (TCF) and its Global Vendor List (GVL). By joining the TCF, Adsonica provides clients with independent assurance that it operates to the highest standards of data protection across audio display ad measurement.

Registered Vendor IAB Europe TCF

The framework, which was launched in April 2018, is designed to help all parties in the digital advertising chain ensure that they comply with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and ePrivacy Directive when processing personal data or accessing and/or storing information on a user's device, such as cookies, advertising identifiers, device identifiers and other tracking technologies.

The Framework was developed by IAB Europe in collaboration with organizations and professionals in the digital advertising industry. It provides transparency to consumers about how, and by whom, their personal data is processed. It also enables users to express choices.

The Adsonica application does not collect any personal data or apply cookies – only aggregating anonymous ad measurement data for reporting purposes.

"We designed our analytics capability in concert with enterprise data platform provider Aqfer ensuring that we delivered the highest standards of information security and data privacy," said William Agush, CEO and Founder of Adsonica. "Becoming a registered member of the IAB Europe's TCF was an essential commitment to providing transparency and consent for all parties in the audio display advertising ecosystem."

The added registration of Adsonica to the Framework further bolsters IAB Europe's mission to raise the standard and trust in digital advertising and audio advertising across Europe.

Parties interested in joining the Framework to give audiences full visibility and control over who can process their data in connection with advertising, should visit https://advertisingconsent.eu/register/.

About Adsonica

Adsonica is the leading audio display ad creation solution that allow marketers to combine traditional display advertising with the storytelling power of sound. With no coding, audio tags or third-party players, the company's patented technology offers a better experience for both advertisers and consumers and delivers incremental lift of 50% or more.

Additional information is available at www.adsonica.com

About IAB Europe Transparency and Consent Framework

IAB Europe is the European-level association for the digital marketing

and advertising ecosystem. Through its membership of National IABs and media, technology and marketing companies, its mission is to lead political representation and promote industry collaboration to deliver frameworks, standards and industry programs that enable the business to thrive in the European market.

Transparency and Consent Framework or (TCF) was launched after an extensive industry consultation with IAB Europe and IAB Tech Lab members and the broader digital advertising industry in order to provide a unified GDPR consent solution to comply with privacy laws across Europe.

