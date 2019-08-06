Adsonica to Exhibit at MarTech East Conference

WELLESLEY, Mass., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adsonica® the leading sound display ad software platform announced today that it will exhibit at the upcoming MarTech East conference, September 16-18, 2019 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA. The company will be located at booth 319.

Adsonica is the world's first and only display ad unit that combines image and sound in a single, secure file to help marketers of all sizes deliver engaging, high-performing ads and sonic branding without coding. Marketers can now leverage Ansonica's patented technology to extend their sound assets across streaming, social and the ubiquitous, but until now silent, display ad networks.

To schedule a demonstration during the conference in advance, or to speak with a representative, send an email to support@adsonica.com .

About Adsonica

Adsonica is the leading sound display ad software platform that allows marketers to transform traditional display advertising using the storytelling and branding power of sound. With no coding and no third-party audio players, the company's patented technology offers a better experience for both advertisers and consumers. Adsonica has partnerships with leading DSPs, audio and ad production firms. The company and its technology are U.S. owned and its investors include veterans of advertising, e-commerce, enterprise software, SaaS, and new media. View a sample display unit here.

Additional information is available at www.adsonica.com

About The MarTech® Conference

MarTech is a marketing conference series produced by Third Door Media and programmed by Scott Brinker, founder of Chiefmartec.com. The conference is produced twice a year in San Jose and Boston and provides senior-level marketers with a graduate-level educational opportunity to gain actionable marketing tactics and learn real-world solutions from expert marketers and speakers. Since 2014, more than 20,000 have attended MarTech.

"Adsonica®" is a registered trademark of Shuttersong, Incorporated

"MarTech®" is a registered trademark of Third Door Media, Inc.

