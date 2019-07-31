Adsorption Equipment Market to Cross USD $340 Million by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The adsorption equipment market is poised to rise from $280 million in 2018 to over $340 million by 2025, according to a 2019 Global Market Insights, Inc. report. Increasing public awareness regarding the health problems associated with volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions and maintaining indoor air quality in various industrial setups has given a boost to the market demand over the forecast time period.

Paint shops in the automotive sector are one of the sections that have high emissions of xylene, butyl ester, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc. These are emitted during the intermediate, top coating and baking process of various automobile parts. With rising disposable income in emerging nations such as Brazil, Mexico and India, automotive demands are spurring and many global car manufacturers have set up their plants in these nations to cater to the demand. All of these factors are expected to prevail and will boost the adsorption equipment market's growth in the near future.

On the basis of product, the adsorption equipment market is segmented into fixed bed, fluidized bed, disposable/rechargeable canisters and moving bed. Among these, disposable/rechargeable canisters are expected to show a robust growth rate from 2019 to 2025 and will cross USD $65 million by the end of forecast time period. This is due to their wide applicability for liquid and vapor phase applications. These are used for odor and VOC control, along with water purification applications. Increasing water scarcity across the globe has forced various countries to install wastewater recycling and reclaiming systems. This will positively impact the growth of the market in the coming years.

Based on phase, the adsorption equipment market is segmented into liquid phase and vapor phase. Among these, vapor phase holds the majority share in the market and will show a substantial CAGR of around 2.5% from 2019 to 2025. This is owing to the product demand for VOC control applications in various end-user industries.

The adsorption equipment market has been analyzed across 150 pages, with 190 market data tables and 22 figures covering types (Fixed Bed, Disposable/Rechargeable Canisters, Moving Bed Adsorbers, Fluidized Bed Adsorbers), phases (Liquid Phase, Vapor Phase), and end uses (Waste & Wastewater Treatment, Furniture Manufacturing, Electronics, Automotive, Printing, Industrial Equipment) across various regions (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Poland, Russia, China, India, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Morocco) for the forecast period 2019–2025.

The adsorption equipment market has end-uses in several industries, such as furniture manufacturing, printing, automotive, water and wastewater treatment, electronics, industrial equipment and others. The others segment includes industries such as chemicals manufacturing, food and beverage, etc. Among these, furniture manufacturing holds a share of around 15%, as the adsorbers are helpful in controlling VOC emissions from surface spraying or the baking processes of both solid wood and sheet material furniture.

Based on region, Europe holds a significant share in the overall adsorption equipment market, as the automotive sector is extensively present there. Around 20% of global automobile production is done in Europe itself and stringent regulations regarding VOC emission have made the use of adsorbers in the automotive sector more evident. Various other industries, such as water and wastewater treatment, electronics, printing, etc., are also present in the region and have the potential for the extensive use of the product for various emissions control.

Some of the prominent players in adsorption equipment market are. Durr Megtec, Tigg LLC, Monroe Environmental Corp, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Munters Corporation, Carbtrol, Environmental C & C Inc., Eisenmann SE, etc.

