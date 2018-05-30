Adspace Announces New CEO

"We are thrilled to have someone of Greg's success and stature join our company. He sees the great potential for connected, video-based players like Adspace to play an increasingly important role in the larger digital ecosystem," said Peter Krieger, President and Chief Operating Officer from Adspace. "Greg brings with him a proven track record of building strong sales and marketing teams and then guiding them to success, and we look forward to his leadership in helping Adspace take the next step in its growth trajectory."

Prior to joining Adspace, Greg was the Chief Revenue Officer of Shazam, where he was instrumental in the company's successful sale to Apple. During this tenure, he was responsible for overseeing strategy, marketing, and global revenue, and helped the company achieve profitability for the first time in its history. He also oversaw a number of product innovations in the mobile/digital, audio recognition, branded content, and augmented reality spaces.

Greg also served as the Chief Revenue Officer at Undertone where he revamped the company's global go-to-market strategy and increased revenue, resulting in successful acquisition. Prior to Undertone, Greg spent nearly 20 years at iHeartMedia (formerly Clear Channel), most recently as President of the Connections division—the senior team he conceived, tasked with developing deep, strategic, cross-platform relationships with the largest advertisers. His responsibilities spanned all media and entertainment assets from iHeartRadio (digital and mobile), to national network radio, and large scale live events. During his tenure, Adweek named him one of the most 50 most influential people in media.

"I cannot imagine a more important and exciting time to join Adspace," said Glenday. "The company has a best-in-class product portfolio and a talented team. Advertisers all want the type of safe, highly engaging environment that Adspace provides. I look forward to leveraging my past experience to lead Adspace through the next phase of its evolution. This is going to be a lot of fun."

About Adspace Networks, Inc.

Located in America's top shopping destinations, the Adspace Mall Networks reach 62 million unique consumers every four weeks. With over 4,500+ screens throughout 300+ locations, our premium video network offers 100% viewable, brand-safe and fraud-free impressions to in-market consumers steps from the point of sale and on the path to purchase. Adspace effectively engages today's connected consumers through hyper-targeted messaging, one-to-one mobile engagements and social integrations.

