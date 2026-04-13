Adsposure Kicks Off Fifth Annual Transit Awards, Celebrating the Best in Transit Advertising

Public voting opens April 20 to recognize excellence in transit advertising nationwide

CINCINNATI, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning Monday, April 20, the 2025 Adsposure Transit Awards will spotlight the best in mobile out-of-home media. Adsposure invites the public to participate in voting for their favorite bus, shelter, and bench advertisements found across the country.

The fifth year of the Adsposure Transit Awards, kicks off on April 20

Now in its fifth year, the Transit Awards continue to see record-breaking engagement, consistently drawing thousands of annual votes since its inception. This year, nearly 100 unique 2025 campaigns were nominated, chosen by Adsposure's internal review committee. The nominees are recognized in four categories: Biggest Impact, Creativity, Community Awareness, and Eye-Level. Each highlights a different way transit advertising connects with the public.

Building on that momentum, this year's Transit Awards feature campaigns from communities across the country, showcasing how transit advertising delivers compelling messaging in everyday environments. From captivating designs to purpose–driven community awareness initiatives, the nominated campaigns highlight the rising power and variety of transit advertising. The awards also celebrate the creative teams and public transit agencies that turn ordinary commutes into meaningful experiences.

"Now that we're getting ready to open up voting for the 5th year, it's easy to see that the Transit Awards has become one of our most rewarding and recognized initiatives. It's been an effective way to bring our transit community together," says Alex Souders, Director of Marketing for Adsposure. "The awards highlight the exceptional campaign work done by these companies and creative agencies, extending the awareness of their efforts beyond the initial campaign dates."

As in previous years, public participation remains at the heart of the Transit Awards. Voting for the 2025 Transit Awards opens Monday, April 20 and will run for two weeks before concluding on Friday, May 1. Participants can maximize their impact by voting daily in every category across each market, helping drive their top picks to the winner's circle. Adsposure is elevating the awards this year with a dedicated online space to showcase the best in transit. This year all voting takes place on Adsposure's brand-new, custom-built Transit Awards webpage at https://transitawards.adsposure.com.

About Adsposure:

Since 2003, Adsposure and its parent company, EST03, have been helping advertisers do more than simply stand out among media noise. Adsposure helps advertisers and ad agencies surpass marketing goals by increasing the frequency and reach of their out-of-home advertising efforts and has helped transit authorities realize millions of dollars in untapped earning potential. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Adsposure has teams in Des Moines, Durham, Fort Worth, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Louisville, St. Louis, Tulsa, Victor Valley, and Youngstown.

Media Contact:

Alex Souders

[email protected]

513-338-5138

SOURCE Adsposure