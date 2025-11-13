Adsposure Launches First Advertiser as Part of New Partnership with Victor Valley Transit Authority

The Transit Advertising People have partnered with VVTA to offer advertising solutions on their transit assets for the first time.

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- If you live in or frequent California's High Desert, you may already have noticed something new catching your eye. The first advertiser from the Victor Valley Transit Authority's (VVTA) new transit advertising program has officially hit the streets, marking the start of an exciting partnership between Adsposure and VVTA to bring more visibility to local businesses through transit advertising.

Pictured from Left to Right is Debbie Seay Media Account Executive for Adsposure and Ryan S. McEachron, CEO of ISU-McEachron Insurance Services and the first ad on VVTA assets ever.

That first advertiser is ISU-ARMAC Insurance Services, promoting its affordable insurance offerings across the High Desert with "supertail" ads on the back of VVTA buses. Company CEO Ryan S. McEachron saw the potential early on.

"We are excited for the advertising opportunity this program provides to get in front of thousands of motorists throughout the High Desert on a daily basis," said McEachron. "We're looking forward to the return on investment and the opportunity to build our brand even more."

Through VVTA's new advertising program, the exterior surfaces of VVTA buses are now available for advertisers looking to reach audiences in motion, offering ongoing exposure across a 950 square mile service area that includes five cities and over one million individual trips each year.

In addition to the large format bus exteriors, advertisers can also choose interior ads that reach riders directly, transit shelter posters for high traffic visibility, and demand response vehicle sponsorships that connect with neighborhoods throughout the High Desert. Each format brings its own advantages for different marketing goals and audiences.

These new opportunities bring a fresh, effective, and locally focused form of outdoor advertising to the High Desert, an area on the edge of the Los Angeles DMA where options for targeted local exposure have historically been limited. With the region's continued growth, VVTA's new program gives local businesses a way to be seen and stay top of mind in the communities they serve.

For more information or to secure your advertising spot, please reach out to Adsposure's High Desert team at https://www.adsposure.com/contact-us/ or 682-285-2200.

