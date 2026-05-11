2025-26 Transit Awards Winners Announced by Adsposure

News provided byAdsposure
May 11, 2026, 08:37 ET
Adsposure Celebrates Transit Advertisment Excellence Amidst Record-Breaking Public Engagement Across 12 Markets
CINCINNATI, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Public voting has concluded for the annual Adsposure Transit Awards. This year's competition featured narrow margins, with results in multiple categories finalized in the closing moments of the voting period. A record-breaking 22,030 votes were cast across 12 participating markets, setting a new benchmark for the awards.
The annual awards recognize excellence in public transit advertising across four categories: Biggest Impact, Creativity, Community Awareness, and Eye-Level. Adsposure honors the creative achievements and community impact of the 2025-26 campaigns.
Winners of the 2025-26 Adsposure Transit Awards include:
Biggest Impact
- Cincinnati: Jungle Jim's International Market
- Des Moines: Dupaco Community Credit Union
- Durham: North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences
- Fort Worth: Dallas Mavericks
- Indianapolis: Eli Lilly and Co.
- Kansas City: Arvest Bank
- Louisville: Park DuValle Community Health Centers
- Northern Kentucky: Snappy Tomato
- St. Louis: Citizens for Modern Transit
- Tulsa: Tulsa Library - Dolly Parton Imagination Library
- Youngstown: Ohio Department of Health
- Victor Valley: Advanced Therapeutic Services
Creativity
- Cincinnati: University of Cincinnati
- Des Moines: Des Moines Performing Arts
- Fort Worth: Fort Worth Museum
- Indianapolis: Indianapolis Zoo
- Kansas City: Missouri Department of Mental Health
- Northern Kentucky: A and A Lawn Care
- Tulsa: Oklahoma State University
Community Awareness
- Cincinnati: Great Parks of Hamilton County
- Des Moines: Iowa Healthiest State Initiative
- Fort Worth: Junior League
- Indianapolis: Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance
- Kansas City: Kauffman Foundation
- Northern Kentucky: Arlinghaus - Karen Wellington Foundation
- Tulsa: Impact Tulsa
Eye-Level
- Cincinnati: 4C for Children
- Des Moines: United Way of Central Iowa
- Fort Worth: Fort Worth Library
- Indianapolis: Business As Usual
- Kansas City: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
- Northern Kentucky: NKY Health Department
- Tulsa: Baloney Maroney's
The 2025-26 Transit Awards featured several narrow victories, with Dupaco Community Credit Union, Tulsa Library and the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative emerging as winners following some of the most competitive races in Adsposure's history.
Winners will receive a commemorative award, while all nominees will be recognized with a custom certificate featuring their campaign artwork. Over the coming weeks, our Account Executives will be stopping by in person to present each team with their official campaign certificates and awards.
Additional information on the 2025-26 Adsposure Transit Awards is available at https://www.adsposure.com/2025-26-transit-awards-winners/
For a deeper dive into individual campaign performance, please visit the official Transit Awards voting site at https://www.transitawards.adsposure.com/VotingResults
Adsposure thanks its transit partners, the voting public and the brands that engaged on social media. The company also recognizes all participating advertisers for the creativity and impact they bring to their respective communities.
About Adsposure:
Since 2003, Adsposure and its parent company, EST03, have been helping advertisers do more than simply stand out among media noise. Adsposure helps advertisers and ad agencies surpass marketing goals by increasing the frequency and reach of their out-of-home advertising efforts and has helped transit authorities realize millions of dollars in untapped earning potential. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Adsposure has teams in Des Moines, Durham, Fort Worth, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Louisville, St. Louis, Tulsa, Victor Valley, and Youngstown.
Media Contact:
Alex Souders
[email protected]
513-338-5138
SOURCE Adsposure
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