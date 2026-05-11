2025-26 Transit Awards Winners Announced by Adsposure

Adsposure Celebrates Transit Advertisment Excellence Amidst Record-Breaking Public Engagement Across 12 Markets

CINCINNATI, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Public voting has concluded for the annual Adsposure Transit Awards. This year's competition featured narrow margins, with results in multiple categories finalized in the closing moments of the voting period. A record-breaking 22,030 votes were cast across 12 participating markets, setting a new benchmark for the awards.

Tulsa Library - The most voted for campaign across all markets

The annual awards recognize excellence in public transit advertising across four categories: Biggest Impact, Creativity, Community Awareness, and Eye-Level. Adsposure honors the creative achievements and community impact of the 2025-26 campaigns.

Winners of the 2025-26 Adsposure Transit Awards include:

Biggest Impact

Cincinnati: Jungle Jim's International Market

Des Moines: Dupaco Community Credit Union

Durham: North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences

Fort Worth: Dallas Mavericks

Indianapolis: Eli Lilly and Co.

Kansas City: Arvest Bank

Louisville: Park DuValle Community Health Centers

Northern Kentucky : Snappy Tomato

St. Louis: Citizens for Modern Transit

Tulsa: Tulsa Library - Dolly Parton Imagination Library

Youngstown: Ohio Department of Health

Victor Valley: Advanced Therapeutic Services

Creativity

Cincinnati: University of Cincinnati

Des Moines: Des Moines Performing Arts

Fort Worth: Fort Worth Museum

Indianapolis: Indianapolis Zoo

Kansas City: Missouri Department of Mental Health

Northern Kentucky: A and A Lawn Care

Tulsa: Oklahoma State University

Community Awareness

Cincinnati: Great Parks of Hamilton County

Des Moines: Iowa Healthiest State Initiative

Fort Worth: Junior League

Indianapolis: Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance

Kansas City: Kauffman Foundation

Northern Kentucky: Arlinghaus - Karen Wellington Foundation

Tulsa: Impact Tulsa

Eye-Level

Cincinnati: 4C for Children

Des Moines: United Way of Central Iowa

Fort Worth: Fort Worth Library

Indianapolis: Business As Usual

Kansas City: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Northern Kentucky: NKY Health Department

Tulsa: Baloney Maroney's

The 2025-26 Transit Awards featured several narrow victories, with Dupaco Community Credit Union, Tulsa Library and the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative emerging as winners following some of the most competitive races in Adsposure's history.

Winners will receive a commemorative award, while all nominees will be recognized with a custom certificate featuring their campaign artwork. Over the coming weeks, our Account Executives will be stopping by in person to present each team with their official campaign certificates and awards.

Additional information on the 2025-26 Adsposure Transit Awards is available at https://www.adsposure.com/2025-26-transit-awards-winners/

For a deeper dive into individual campaign performance, please visit the official Transit Awards voting site at https://www.transitawards.adsposure.com/VotingResults

Adsposure thanks its transit partners, the voting public and the brands that engaged on social media. The company also recognizes all participating advertisers for the creativity and impact they bring to their respective communities.

About Adsposure:

Since 2003, Adsposure and its parent company, EST03, have been helping advertisers do more than simply stand out among media noise. Adsposure helps advertisers and ad agencies surpass marketing goals by increasing the frequency and reach of their out-of-home advertising efforts and has helped transit authorities realize millions of dollars in untapped earning potential. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Adsposure has teams in Des Moines, Durham, Fort Worth, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Louisville, St. Louis, Tulsa, Victor Valley, and Youngstown.

Media Contact:

Alex Souders

[email protected]

513-338-5138

SOURCE Adsposure