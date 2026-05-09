PHILADELPHIA, Pa., May 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADSQUIRE announced today that it has become the first legal marketing agency known to successfully place a lawyer advertisement inside ChatGPT, marking another major milestone in the evolution of legal advertising and AI-driven client acquisition.

The campaign, which promoted educational content related to Pennsylvania personal injury law, appeared directly within the ChatGPT environment through sponsored placement technology as AI-driven search and conversational interfaces continue reshaping how consumers discover legal information online.

ADSQUIRE First to get lawyer ad into chatgpt

Founded by Anthony Higman, ADSQUIRE has built a reputation for aggressively pushing the boundaries of legal digital marketing, particularly in high-competition practice areas such as personal injury, workers' compensation, mass torts, and consumer litigation.

"This is another major shift in how legal consumers discover information," said Higman. "Search behavior is evolving rapidly from traditional search engines into AI-powered conversational discovery. We believed law firms needed to establish presence early in that ecosystem, and ADSQUIRE moved faster than the market."

The ChatGPT advertising placement represents the latest in a series of marketing innovations pioneered by ADSQUIRE in the legal industry.

Over the years, ADSQUIRE has become known for:

Aggressive testing of emerging PPC platforms before mainstream legal adoption

Advanced lead qualification systems for high-intent legal inquiries

Rapid deployment strategies for emerging ad inventory and conversational search environments

High-volume educational-content-driven advertising strategies for plaintiff-side law firms

The company says its focus has consistently been identifying where consumer attention is moving before the broader legal marketing industry reacts.

Other notable ADSQUIRE first in legal marketing Are:

First legal marketing agency in space.

Broke the world record for most law firms on a single billboard.

The emergence of AI-driven interfaces such as ChatGPT is widely viewed by marketers as one of the largest shifts in online discovery behavior since the rise of Google Search and mobile advertising. Legal advertising has historically been among the most competitive and expensive categories in digital marketing, with firms constantly seeking new channels for acquiring qualified case leads.

ADSQUIRE believes conversational AI platforms could eventually become a major battleground for legal advertising as consumers increasingly ask AI systems questions about injuries, workers' compensation claims, accident rights, and legal procedures instead of relying solely on traditional search engines.

"Law firms that adapt early to AI discovery platforms will likely have a substantial competitive advantage," Higman added. "This is still the very beginning and we love being first to market."

ADSQUIRE works with law firms across the United States on PPC management, AI-driven advertising strategy, lead generation systems, conversion optimization, and legal client acquisition campaigns.

For more information, visit ADSQUIRE Official Website.

SOURCE ADSQUIRE