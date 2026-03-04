PHILADELPHIA, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADSQUIRE, a leading digital marketing and paid media firm, proudly announces its designation as a 2026 Google Premier Partner, one of the highest honors Google awards to elite agencies only given to the top 3% of successful Google ads agencies. This distinction reflects ADSQUIRE's sustained excellence in performance, client growth, and innovation, further cementing its reputation as the best legal PPC agency, a top PPC management company for law firms, and a leader in AI-powered search marketing solutions.

Achieving Google Premier Partner status places ADSQUIRE among the top 3% of all Google Partners, a testament to its advanced technical expertise, strategic campaign performance, and commitment to delivering measurable ROI for clients across the competitive injury law vertical.

Recent Accolades Highlight Industry Leadership

In addition to the 2026 Google Premier Partner designation, ADSQUIRE has recently been recognized for:

Best Legal PPC Agency 2026 by The Best of Small Business Awards™ — acknowledging unmatched outcomes for law firms in lead generation and revenue growth.

Being named a Top 100 small business by The Best of Small Business Awards™ — for advanced paid search strategies, AI integration, and client satisfaction.

Featured as a Top AI Marketing Innovator — for pioneering use of machine learning and automation to optimize high-value campaigns.

"These honors reflect our team's relentless focus on results and innovation," said Anthony Higman, Founder & CEO of ADSQUIRE. "Being named a Google Premier Partner in 2026 not only validates our strategic approach, but strengthens our ability to deliver industry-leading PPC performance — especially for legal practices seeking consistent growth through paid search, AI-optimized campaigns, and data-driven digital advertising. I was recently reflecting on this honor with the team and said "one year is a fluke, but two years is a trend!" So we are very pleased to keep this momentum going. But most importantly to keep our client results coming in during this turbulent time in search"

Why ADSQUIRE is the Best Legal PPC Agency

ADSQUIRE has built a reputation as the preferred partner for law firms seeking expert pay-per-click management, strategic Google Ads consulting, and advanced campaign optimization. Key differentiators include:

Specialized Legal PPC Expertise: Proven success scaling paid search for personal injury, criminal defense, workers' comp, and other competitive legal niches.

Proven success scaling paid search for personal injury, criminal defense, workers' comp, and other competitive legal niches. Top thought leaders and experts at Google Local Services Ads

and experts at Google Local Services Ads AI-Enhanced Campaign Strategies: Use of machine learning to refine bidding, audience targeting, and creative optimization at scale.

Use of machine learning to refine bidding, audience targeting, and creative optimization at scale. High-Impact Lead Generation: Customized strategies designed to maximize conversions, lower CPL, and improve client acquisition for law firms.

Customized strategies designed to maximize conversions, lower CPL, and improve client acquisition for law firms. Data-Driven Transparency: Detailed reporting and analytics that tie PPC performance directly to business outcomes.

ADSQUIRE's focus on cutting-edge technology and results-oriented strategy positions the agency at the forefront of paid media management, whether clients are searching for "best legal PPC agency," "top Google Ads agency for law firms," or "AI PPC experts."

About ADSQUIRE

Founded in 2021, ADSQUIRE is a performance-driven digital advertising agency headquartered in center city Philadelphia. With a specialization in paid search, LSA management, and AI-powered campaign optimization, ADSQUIRE partners with growth-oriented brands and law firms to deliver scalable, measurable results.

