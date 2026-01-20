ADSQUIRE Named a Top 100 Small Business in America and Awarded Best PPC Agency for Law Firm Marketing

The Top 100 Small Businesses distinction recognizes organizations that demonstrate exceptional growth, operational excellence, and measurable industry impact. ADSQUIRE was selected for its rapid expansion, client retention, and proven ability to generate qualified case leads for law firms through data-driven advertising strategies.

In addition, ADSQUIRE earned the Best PPC Agency award for its specialized work in law firm pay-per-click advertising, including its expertise and creativity in Google Ads, Local Services Ads (LSAs), YouTube Meta Ads, and Bing Ads. The award highlights ADSQUIRE's ability to drive consistent ROI for personal injury, criminal defense, family law, and mass tort firms operating in highly competitive legal markets.

"This recognition is a reflection of our singular focus on legal marketing and performance," said Anthony Higman, Founder and CEO of ADSQUIRE. "Law firm advertising is one of the most complex and regulated digital landscapes. Winning Best PPC Agency validates our commitment to transparency, aggressive optimization, and delivering real business outcomes—not vanity metrics—for our clients."

ADSQUIRE's approach emphasizes case-level attribution, advanced conversion and call quality tracking, call analytics, and continuous bid and creative optimization, allowing law firms to scale profitably while maintaining compliance with evolving advertising policies. The agency has become known within the legal industry for challenging outdated PPC practices and pushing for higher accountability in legal marketing.

The Best of Small Business Awards™, presented by Small Business Expo, evaluate companies based on growth trajectory, innovation, leadership, and customer impact. Winners are selected from thousands of applicants nationwide across a wide range of industries.

About ADSQUIRE

ADSQUIRE is a legal marketing agency specializing exclusively in PPC and paid media for law firms. Founded to help attorneys compete and win online, ADSQUIRE designs and manages high-performance advertising campaigns that drive qualified leads, signed cases, and long-term growth. The agency serves law firms nationwide across practice areas including personal injury, mass torts, criminal defense, and family law.

About The Best of Small Business Awards™

The Best of Small Business Awards™, produced by Small Business Expo, recognize outstanding small and mid-sized businesses that demonstrate excellence in innovation, leadership, customer service, and measurable performance. The awards program celebrates companies making a meaningful impact in their industries and communities nationwide.

