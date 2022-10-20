ADSS partners with real-time analytics leader KX to accelerate transformational growth strategy

ADSS makes significant investments to enhance data analytics infrastructure

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADSS, the Abu Dhabi and London-based financial services firm, has partnered with leading real-time analytics company KX to increase operational efficiency as it rolls out its transformational growth strategy and offers clients greater access to liquidity and a broader range of financial instruments.

ADSS, one of the biggest CFD trading platforms in the Middle East, is making significant investments, and partnering with top-tier technology providers to develop proprietary data processes and multi-asset trading platforms. The adoption of KX technology, incorporating kdb+ the world's fastest independently benchmarked times series database, has enabled ADSS to better automate and standardize risk management capabilities, reducing margins of error while enhancing execution speeds. KX enables ADSS to combine both real-time streaming and historic data at speed and scale for richer actionable intelligence and critical split-second decision-making. Additionally, the integration of KX's powerful visualization and dashboard capabilities has enabled ADSS to handle large amounts of data without sacrificing the level of real-time high-quality insights required by financial services firms.

Commenting on the partnership, Chris Dale, ADSS' Co-Head Quantitative Trading, said: "We price more than 2,700 different instruments, which translates to roughly 1 billion market data ticks per day. To react quickly to unexpected market events, we need real-time analysis of vast amounts of both in-flight and historic data. KX enables us to make better-informed business decisions in real-time, improve customer service with both clients and business partners and be more data-driven across our entire business. We see KX as an important strategic partner for ADSS as we continue our transformation into a data-centric business."

Nikos Tsoskounoglou, ADSS' Co-Head Quantitative Trading, added: "Continually enhancing the quality of our data and its delivery speed allows us to leverage large amounts of data in real-time and is vital for accelerating our transformation into a more data-driven organization. The new ecosystem for data that we are building will support our internal processes and continue to enhance our agility in a rapidly changing environment. Through our partnership with KX, we are now harnessing data across the business more efficiently, providing our clients with a more seamless experience, superior pricing, products, and levels of customer service."

Rich Kiel, Global Head of FX Solutions at KX, commented: "Financial markets operate in microseconds, which is why faster access to richer data and insights is becoming a critical requirement for firms across the sector. We're delighted to be further strengthening our long-standing relationship with ADSS by supporting its transformational growth strategy, helping it democratize access to data and insights across the business, and ultimately deliver even greater value for customers."

About ADSS

ADSS was founded in 2010 with the mission of creating a global financial services company delivering the highest quality products and services. Strategic investment into proprietary multi-asset trading technology has enabled access to liquidity and instruments to meet this goal, and further focus on developing experienced, highly qualified teams has helped place ADSS as a leader in global business. ADSS is regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority of the UAE, and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK.

For further information on ADSS, please visit www.adss.com

About KX

KX, the leading technology for real-time data analytics and decision intelligence, is part of FD Technologies plc, a group of data-driven businesses that unlock the value of insight, hindsight, and foresight to drive organizations forward. Independently benchmarked as the world's fastest streaming analytics platform, the KX Insights Platform is an industry-leading high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics, and operational intelligence platform. It delivers the best possible performance and flexibility for high-volume, data-intensive analytics, and applications across multiple industries. The Group operates from 14 offices across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs more than 3000 people worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.kx.com or contact: [email protected]

