Adstream Achieves HIPAA Compliance

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adstream, a global leader in advertising technology and services, announced today that it has achieved compliance with the federally mandated standards of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) through the use of Compliancy Group's proprietary HIPAA methodology, The Guard® compliance tracking software, and the HIPAA Seal of Compliance®.

HIPAA is made up of a set of regulatory standards governing the security, privacy, and integrity of sensitive health care data called protected health information (PHI). PHI is any demographic health care-related information that can be used to identify a patient. If vendors who service healthcare clients come into contact with PHI in any way, those vendors must be HIPAA compliant.

"Adstream's goal to become HIPAA compliant has now been achieved and will allow us to expand our work within the healthcare industry and assist more clients that might handle PHI as part of a health and wellness business," said Mark Smith, NA Sales General Manager of Adstream. "Now, US healthcare institutions can store advertisements and related creative assets and data in Adstream and be assured of patient safety and security."

Adstream completed Compliancy Group's Six Stage Implementation Program, adhering to the necessary regulatory standards outlined in the HIPAA Privacy Rule, HIPAA Security Rule, HIPAA Breach Notification Rule, HIPAA Omnibus Rule, and HITECH. These standards have been heavily vetted against the letter of the law and meet federal NIST requirements.

Adstream's good faith effort toward HIPAA compliance through the use of The Guard has been verified by the HIPAA subject matter experts and Compliance Coaches® at Compliancy Group. HIPAA certification bolsters Adstream's standing as an industry leader in digital asset management.

"We take the protection of client data very seriously at Adstream and becoming HIPAA compliant is just one example of this," continued Smith. "HIPAA certification also demonstrates Adstream's commitment to understanding and addressing the needs of each of its clients."

The HIPAA Seal of Compliance is issued to organizations that have implemented an effective HIPAA compliance program through the use of The Guard, Compliancy Group's proprietary compliance tracking solution.

"Compliancy Group was a huge help in becoming HIPAA certified, and their services will be a big part of our work with healthcare clients down the road," Smith concluded.

Clients and patients are becoming more aware of the requirements of HIPAA compliance and how the regulation protects their personal information. Forward-thinking providers like Adstream choose the HIPAA Seal of Compliance to differentiate their services.

For more information, please visit www.adstream.com

About Compliancy Group:

Compliancy Group simplifies HIPAA compliance so that health care professionals can confidently run their practice. The Guard™ is our simple, cost-effective, web-based solution. Users are guided by our team of expert Compliance Coaches™ to Achieve, Illustrate, and Maintain™ total HIPAA compliance. Visit https://www.compliancy-group.com or call 855.854.4722 to learn how simple compliance can be.

About Adstream

Adstream is a global advertising technology and services provider, helping brands and agencies to manage the creation, optimization, storage and distribution of content. The Adstream platform is the first all-in-one digital asset management (DAM), ad delivery, and workflow solutions platform to be connected to broadcasters, publishers, and social channels, enabling seamless integrations, talent management and unparalleled advertising and marketing transparency. Adstream's cloud-based software empowers more than 6,000 brands, agencies and companies of all sizes to view the entire advertising process, end-to-end, on one platform. From talent and production to creative and distribution, teams can engage in the ad management, approvals and delivery process from anywhere in the world. The Adstream ad delivery network is the largest of its kind, extending to over 100,000 media destinations in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.adstream.com .

