Adstream Delivers the Adstream ONE Mobile Companion App for its Newly Consolidated ONE Suite of Products

LONDON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adstream, a leading global provider of digital asset management, creative logistics and analytics solutions, today announced the release of a mobile companion app - Adstream ONE. The app will be available free, for download on Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Adstream is also consolidating both asset storage and global delivery into a single product suite for a more seamless customer experience.

The Adstream ONE mobile companion app captures key features and functions of the cloud-based Adstream global ad management and delivery platform, providing users with a marketing assistant in their pocket. At its release, the app features a consolidated view of a user's TV Ordering and Media Manager services where users can view, play, filter, and search for their TV ad orders and assets – anywhere across the globe.

"An Adstream mobile app was on the top of our customer's wish list and we have delivered! Sometimes every second counts. By providing visibility, control and notifications in one easy to use app, our customers gain efficiency and the ability to execute time-sensitive changes to their TV ads and assets instantly from anywhere," explained Hamza Mudassir, chief product officer at Adstream. "We are not going to stop here, though - we will soon be releasing additional features for different regions."

The Adstream ONE mobile app mirrors the company's global ad management platform on quality, reliability and security. "One of the major challenges of bringing enterprise grade applications to mobile is that they are not just power and bandwidth hungry but also have a tendency to fall out of sync - leading to poor customer experience," said Katie Nykanen, chief technology officer at Adstream. "The Adstream ONE application is built for mobile from the ground up and is persistent with the web version – while being incredibly efficient on bandwidth and battery consumption."

The app is available for download on both iOS and Android today and will be regularly updated. Adstream is actively seeking and accepting suggestions from users on additional feature sets or improvements that can be incorporated in future releases.

For more information, to download the app or to submit feature requests, visit http://info.adstream.com/Adstreamoneapp.

About Adstream

Adstream is a global advertising technology and services provider, helping brands and agencies to manage the creation, optimization, storage and delivery of content. The Adstream platform is the first all-in-one digital asset management solution to be connected to broadcasters, publishers and online services, enabling seamless workflows and unparalleled advertising and marketing transparency. Headquartered in London, Adstream works with over 6,000 global agencies and brands managing over 25 million creative assets across 125 countries. For more information, visit www.adstream.com.

