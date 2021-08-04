Adtech disruptor Playrcart raises £1 million as the company prepares for growth

Playrcart enables an immediate purchase option when consumer response is at its highest - within the ad itself. Tweet this

Playrcart is truly taking traditional "shoppable video" to the next level with brands that are using its technology to significantly dilute the sales channel. Whether that's booking a test drive or buying a ticket to a concert, Playrcart fast-tracks the purchase process by significantly reducing the amount of clicks it takes to arrive at checkout. Consumers have an immediate purchase option when their emotional response to an ad is at its strongest - within the asset itself. Shoppable is now fully transactional.

Alongside the £1 million raised, the company also welcomes Peter Scott as its Chairman. Scott co-founded WCRS and became Chairman and CEO of Aegis, and later co-found and headed up The Engine Group, which saw revenues of £120m across three global offices.

"I am incredibly enthused about Playrcart," says Scott. "What persuaded me to initially invest was the sheer size of the market opportunity, patentable tech and the absolute belief and commitment of Glen and Richard."

In an increasingly cookie-less world, brands and retailers will need their creative assets to work harder. Playrcart's technology solves the problem by delivering a frictionless conversion funnel. "We're thrilled to welcome Peter to the team and we're incredibly encouraged by the backing we've received this year. We've come a long way in a short space of time, and someone of Peter's expertise will be invaluable in the next leg of our growth," comments Dormieux.

Oliver Leigh, Head of Biz Development, is another key member of Playrcart's senior leadership team, alongside Scott, Mason and Dormieux.

You can see Playrcart's technology in action here for purchases, and here for donations.

About Playrcart

Playrcart is the company that enables customers to instantly purchase products and services directly within rich media. Its transactional ad format maintains the engagement experience derived from compelling content, while enabling a clear call to action. Brands that use Playrcart's technology see their sales funnel diluted by 70% on average. In 2017/18, Playrcart was selected from hundreds of start-ups to be part of Telefonica's Global Wayra Program, with the tech giant investing in Playrcart and appointing them as a global supplier. In 2021, Winner - Reimagining Fundraising - a global call to uncover the best future-proofed technologies to best serve the global Charity and NGO industries in a post CoVid world. Endorsed by the UN, UNICEF, Save The Children, Amnesty International, WWF, Medecins San Frontieres and more.In 2021, Winner - Mad//Fest Mad//Anywhere Global Virtual Event 2021 - AB InBev

