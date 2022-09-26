AdTech Holding Is Sponsoring Digital Cyprus Conference 2022 and the 18th Digital Marketing Forum

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTech Holding is proud to sponsor two major business events in Cyprus organized by IMH for digital marketing professionals and business owners.

As an innovative MarTech hub, AdTech Holding is always willing to share its extensive expertise and support digital marketing development in Cyprus. To contribute to the community and help businesses network and grow, the Holding joined the list of sponsors for the Digital Cyprus Conference 2022 and the 18th Digital Marketing Forum, both taking place in Nicosia.

Digital Cyprus Conference 2022

When : October 4, 2022

: Where: Hilton, Nicosia

Register for the event: Digital Cyprus Conference 2022

The event is dedicated to the latest technology trends and opportunities for future strategies in digital marketing. Among the speakers are the representatives of the Bank of Cyprus, ECOMMBX Ltd, Hellenic Bank, Cyta, and other major organizations that successfully implement innovative solutions in their businesses.

18th Digital Marketing Forum

When : December 2, 2022

: Where: Hilton, Nicosia

Register for the event: 18th Digital Marketing Forum

The forum will gather experts to present, analyze, and discuss the essential topics related to digital marketing. The agenda includes speaking on innovative solutions, tools, approaches, and strategies for top-notch customer experience, wise business decisions, the digital culture of corporations, and overall business efficiency.

About AdTech Holding

AdTech Holding is a Cyprus based group of companies delivering innovative tech-driven solutions for digital marketing and advertising. The holding is growing AI-powered, machine learning, and big-data-based projects for digital affiliate marketing, anti-fraud combating, traffic monetization, and more. The company's HQ are located in Limassol, Cyprus.

About IMH

IMH organizes business events including conferences, summits, road shows, exhibitions, business awards ceremonies, and other corporate events in Cyprus and abroad. The expertise of IMH allows it to provide businesses with new opportunities to boost growth through networking and connecting with customers and associates.

