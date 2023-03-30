AdTech Market to Reach $2.9 Trillion, Globally, by 2031 at 14.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growing digital and internet penetration worldwide, the increase in adoption of AdTech solutions to enhance operation & productivity, and the rising adoption of advanced technology such as AI and AR/VR, among others drive the global adtech market

PORTLAND, Ore., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "AdTech Market by Solution (Demand-side Platforms (DSPs), Supply-side Platforms (SSPs), Ad Networks, Data Management Platforms (DMPs), Others), by Advertising Type (Programmatic Advertising, Search Advertising, Display Advertising, Mobile Advertising, Email Marketing, Native Advertising, Others), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), by Platform (Mobile, Web, Others), by Industry Vertical (Media and Entertainment, BFSI, Education, Retail and Consumer Goods, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" According to the report, the global adtech industry was valued at $748.20 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $2.9 trillion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The growing digital and internet penetration around the world, the increase in the adoption of AdTech solution to enhance operation & productivity, and the rising adoption of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and AR/VR, among others drive the adtech market. However, data security and high investment costs is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the rising gaming industry and growing social media app such as Facebook, Whatsapp and others will present new growth opportunities for the global adtech market in the coming years.

Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/54171

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a less negative impact on the adtech market growth. It was expected that the pandemic would provide several growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period. These opportunities include upsurge in use of social media due to lockdowns, increase in influencers, rapid growth in over-the-top (OTT) services, and growth in voice searches.

Moreover, various industries, such as auto, furniture, real estate, healthcare, non-profits, retail, and entertainment reported growth in the annual marketing and advertising budget, which is expected to be opportunistic for the adtech market growth in the future.

During the pandemic, more consumers shopped online than during the pre-COVID-19 times. Consumers purchased their groceries online and enjoyed the convenience of home delivery. This trend provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

Procure Complete Report (408 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/adtech-market/purchase-options

The data management platforms (DMPs) segment to dominate the market during the forecast period

Based on solution, the demand-side platforms (DSPs) segment contributed to the largest share of more than one-third of the global adtech market in 2021. As DSP technology help utilize the ad money in a very efficient way, so businesses don't waste this money on ad space that won't induce results. Furthermore, demand-side platforms are an evolution of ad networks, which have been incorporating capabilities like real-time bidding into their offering as well. However, the data management platforms (DMPs) segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue and witness the fastest CAGR of 18.7% from 2022 to 2031. With effective data management solutions, people across an organization can find and access trusted data for their queries. Moreover, it can increase the visibility of the organization's data assets, making it easier for people to quickly and confidently find the right data for their analysis.

The large enterprises segment to grab the lion's share during the forecast period

Based on application, the large enterprises segment grabbed the highest share of more than three-fifths of the adtech market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market in 2031. This is due to the high adoption of adtech solutions in large organizations. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment would witness the fastest CAGR of 17.5% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to digitalization and increasing investment in advanced technology such as AI/ML, AR/VR, and others.

Asia-Pacific to garner the largest revenue and fastest growth by 2031

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global adtech market. The increasing investment in advanced technologies such as AdTech solution to improve businesses and the customer experience are anticipated to propel the growth of AdTech market in North America. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate in terms of revenue and show the fastest CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in penetration of digitalization and higher adoption of advanced technology in the region.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/54171

Leading Market Players

Adobe Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Twitter, Inc.

InMobi Technology Services Private Limited

Google LLC

Amazon.com, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Meta Platforms, Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Trending Reports in ICT & Media Industry:

Human Machine Interface Market Size Expected to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2031

Extended Reality Market Size is Expected to Reach $446.6 Billion by 2031

Human Resource (HR) Technology Market Size is Expected to Reach $76.5 Billion by 2031

AI Governance Market Size is Expected to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2031

Enterprise WLAN Market Share is Expected to Reach $35.5 Billion by 2031

AI Powered Storage Market Size is Expected to Reach $162.5 Billion by 2031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:



David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/information-and-communication-technology-and-media

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.technologyplz.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research