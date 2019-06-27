Adtech Systems Appoints Stephen LaMarche as Director of Managed Collaboration Services

SUDBURY, Mass., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adtech Systems (www.AdtechSystems.com) announced that it has hired Stephen LaMarche as Director, Managed Collaboration Services. LaMarche brings extensive experience in the development, sales and marketing of managed technology services from start-up to scale. He is the former VP of Product Management for the Managed IT Services Division at TPx Communications.

LaMarche will be responsible for the continued development and growth of Adtech's suite of Managed Collaboration Services.

Adtech CEO, Dustin Campbell explains "Managed Services, like analytics, are an important part of the evolution of Adtech and we are excited to add Stephen to our team." Campbell continues, "We have heard from our customers that they need our help to better leverage their investment in A/V, video conferencing and collaboration systems.

"LaMarche brings extensive experience in managed technology services. At Unified Technologies he led the successful transition of a traditional IT and UCaaS system integrator to a cloud based managed services company."

Adtech's current services center around "Collaboration Infrastructure as a Service" and include:

Adtech Connect – Provides industry leading on-prem and cloud connectivity with an interconnected global IP network with seamless calling between different video conferencing and collaboration platforms. Connects remote users from any device, from anywhere.

– Provides industry leading on-prem and cloud connectivity with an interconnected global IP network with seamless calling between different video conferencing and collaboration platforms. Connects remote users from any device, from anywhere. Adtech Work Flow – Delivers integration of all collaboration and conferencing tools with existing customer scheduling and directory systems allowing teams to easily join meetings with one touch or launches conferences automatically.

– Delivers integration of all collaboration and conferencing tools with existing customer scheduling and directory systems allowing teams to easily join meetings with one touch or launches conferences automatically. Adtech Control – Provides centralized systems monitoring, management and control of ad-hoc and scheduled conferencing and collaboration sessions.

– Provides centralized systems monitoring, management and control of ad-hoc and scheduled conferencing and collaboration sessions. Adtech Analytics – Captures data on use of conferencing and collaboration tools providing powerful insights that help drive adoption, reduce downtime and increase utilization.

Together these services ensure that all video conferencing and collaboration systems work seamlessly together, are easy to use, schedule and manage, support remote users and virtually eliminate downtime.

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining the Adtech team," says LaMarche. "The company has a great reputation as a leading A/V integrator and has exceptional engineering and implementation teams with broad experience designing and delivering best of breed managed collaboration services."

About Adtech

Adtech Systems provides comprehensive services including audio visual system design, installation and service, cloud-hosted and on-premise video infrastructure and managed services, which include real-time analytics. Our team of experts provide custom solutions based on your space and needs in order to optimize your collaboration ecosystem.

