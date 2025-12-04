adtechnacity Again Named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™

ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- adtechnacity has been named to the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the second year in a row. The company ranked 164th in North America and fourth in Atlanta for Software and Services. The company achieved 497% revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

As acquisition costs rise across Google, Meta and other major platforms, brands are increasingly turning to alternative performance channels that can deliver efficiency, incrementality and predictable scale.

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™

CEO Christopher Silva said the recognition reflects the company's focus on performance, technology and consistent execution.

"Being recognized as a top growing company multiple years in a row speaks to the strength of our technology and our ability to uncover new opportunities at scale for partners year after year," said Silva. "We are bootstrapped, so every dollar of growth is earned. Our acquisition channel finds signals fast, cuts waste and scales efficiently. Brands trust us because the results are predictable and measurable."

adtechnacity's growth is driven by its proprietary technology stack, including an ETL pipeline that processes real-time performance data across its supply routes, and a creative engine that produces and tests high volumes of concepts. The company also operates exclusive supply side partnerships that give clients access to premium inventory that is not available through public markets.

"Our model is simple. We get paid on performance. There is no risk for our partners. We bring the tech, the creative and the supply. They get efficient acquisition at scale," continued Silva.

In 2025, adtechnacity also earned a spot at No. 218 on the Inc. 5000 list, highlighting America's fastest-growing private companies, as well as being named to Inc.'s Best Workplaces.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

For more than 30 years, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 program has recognized fast-growing companies across the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech sectors — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners for 2025 were selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000 and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About adtechnacity

adtechnacity is an AI-driven performance advertising company that helps consumer brands scale efficiently and predictably. Its Maven platform powers creative testing, optimization, real-time routing and exclusive supply integrations across multiple channels. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, adtechnacity drives measurable growth and ROI for leading brands in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.adtechnacity.com.

