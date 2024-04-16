Cross-Device Campaign Drove 363% Sales Lift and $67M in Incremental Sales Resulting in a 513X ROAS

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTH), a machine learning pioneer using privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for programmatic advertisers, and Miles Partnership, a strategic marketing company focused exclusively on travel and tourism, today announced campaign results from the VISIT FLORIDA Sun Seekers digital advertising campaign. The campaign goal was to drive visitation to and purchases in Florida, as well as a positive return on ad spend (RoAS). Utilizing AdTheorent's Destination Sales Lift 360, the campaign drove a 363% sales lift and $67M in incremental in-market sales and yielded an overall campaign RoAS of 513X.

AdTheorent and Miles Partnership use machine learning-powered predictive advertising to drive in-market sales and return on ad spend for VISIT FLORIDA,

The Approach:

AdTheorent leveraged a mix of cross-device rich media display tactics, targeted using AdTheorent's advanced predictive advertising platform. AdTheorent developed custom machine learning models fueled by non-individualized statistics to identify and reach consumers with the highest likelihood of visiting Florida and making purchases there.

During the campaign, AdTheorent's custom predictive models considered hundreds of data signals to engage VISIT FLORIDA'S target audience, which included travel intenders residing in key geographies such as drive markets within 900 miles of the Florida border as well as competitive conquesting markets. AdTheorent's custom predictive models considered data elements such as ad position, publisher, geo-intelligence, non-individualized user device attributes, location DMA, time of day, connection signal and many others. Additionally, the ML models analyzed real-time contextual signals to target consumers showing travel interest, as well as consumers specifically interested in travelling to alternative destinations. AdTheorent used transaction-based data to optimize campaign performance during the campaign, and, post-campaign, AdTheorent measured the impact of the campaign on sales within the destination, including attributed sales by merchant category (lodging, dining, etc.).

"VISIT FLORIDA is committed to not only driving visitation to Florida, but also showing the value of our marketing efforts and the impact they have on Florida's tourism economy. Our digital advertising has to work harder for us by providing inspiration to visit and converting to sales," said VISIT FLORIDA President and CEO Dana Young. "Our partnership with AdTheorent was successful at driving incremental visitation and commercial activity in Florida, measuring sales lift and resulting in an incredible return on ad spend for VISIT FLORIDA."

The Results:

The campaign was successful in identifying qualified consumers and driving purchases in Florida, resulting in:

$67M in incremental sales

in incremental sales 363% sales lift compared to the control group

513X total campaign RoAS

Attributed incremental sales by top VISIT FLORIDA partner verticals included:

Restaurants and bars: 27% Hotels: 17% Food stores: 12% Clothing stores: 8% Interior furnishing stores: 5%

"Driving advanced business outcomes like incremental in-market sales is AdTheorent's specialty; our machine learning-based media buying platform operates on a massive scale, evaluating millions of impressions per second based on 1000+ data attributes, identifying correlations among past conversions to optimize current ad targeting," said James Lawson, CEO at AdTheorent. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Miles Partnership and proud that we drove meaningful incremental revenue for VISIT FLORIDA and its partners, delivering a 512.7X return on ad spend."

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent (Nasdaq: ADTH) uses advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's machine learning-powered media buying platform powers its predictive targeting, predictive audiences, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite and flexible transaction models allow advertisers to identify the most qualified potential consumers coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was named "Best Buy-Side Programmatic Platform" in the 2023 Digiday Technology Awards and was honored with an AI Breakthrough Award and "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for five consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only seven-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award." AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen locations across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com .

About Miles Partnership

Miles Partnership is a strategic marketing consultancy focused exclusively on travel and tourism. The company works with more than 150 destinations, hospitality businesses and other travel industry clients worldwide to develop marketing and management strategies that amplify local experiences, boost visitation, improve community relations and increase overall economic impact. Learn more at www.MilesPartnership.com.

About VISIT FLORIDA

VISIT FLORIDA, the state's official tourism marketing corporation, serves as Florida's official source for travel planning to visitors across the globe. VISIT FLORIDA is not a government agency, but rather a not-for-profit corporation created as a public/private partnership by the Florida Legislature in 1996.

Florida's tourism industry was responsible for welcoming 122 million visitors in 2021, representing a 54 percent increase from 2020. In 2019, Florida visitors contributed $96.5 billion to Florida's economy and supported over 1.6 million Florida jobs. According to the Office of Economic and Demographic Research, for every $1 the state invests in VISIT FLORIDA, $3.27 in state tax revenue is generated.

Each year, the Florida Legislature appropriates public funding to be allocated for tourism marketing. VISIT FLORIDA is required to match those public funds dollar-for-dollar, which is done by actively recruiting the state's tourism industry to invest as Partners through cooperative advertising campaigns, promotional programs and many other marketing ventures. Through this public/private partnership, VISIT FLORIDA serves more than 13,000 tourism industry businesses, including major strategic alliance partnerships with Busch Gardens Tampa, Disney Destinations, Experience Kissimmee, Hilton, LEGOLAND Florida Resort, Publix Supermarkets, SeaWorld Parks & Resorts Orlando, and Universal Orlando Resort.

VISIT FLORIDA facilitates tourism industry participation in domestic and international travel trade and consumer shows, as well as media missions to the top global visitor markets. VISIT FLORIDA also works closely with travel agents, tour operators, meeting and event planners, and is responsible for operating Florida's four Official Welcome Centers.

VISIT FLORIDA has 78 positions in Florida and an international team of contracted staff covering Canada, Germany, Latin America and the United Kingdom. VISIT FLORIDA's corporate office is located at 101 North Monroe Street, Suite 900, Tallahassee, Florida 32301. The office can be reached at (850) 488-5607.

SOURCE AdTheorent