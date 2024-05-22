AdTheorent Named Best AdTech Platform in 2024 Digiday Media Awards

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTH), a machine learning pioneer using privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for programmatic advertisers, today announced that it has been named "Best AdTech Platform" in the 2024 Digiday Media Awards. The Digiday Media Awards honor the companies that are modernizing digital media.

AdTheorent is a digital media platform with transformational privacy-forward methods to execute high-performing programmatic digital advertising campaigns for brand and agency customers. Rather than focusing on targeting user IDs, AdTheorent uses advanced data science and machine learning to score ad impressions based on the statistical likelihood that serving ads on such impressions will yield desired campaign business goals. AdTheorent builds custom machine learning models for each campaign goal and deploys them to the platform for automated execution and optimization. In addition, AdTheorent's groundbreaking algorithm-based and ID-independent audience targeting solution has re-conceptualized what a targetable digital audience can be, leveraging advanced algorithms – not user IDs – to focus campaign delivery within each advertiser's desired target audience while driving performance. AdTheorent's privacy-forward approach to digital advertising and its ability to drive superior performance for advertisers sets the company apart from others in the industry.

"AdTheorent brings a foundationally different approach to programmatic advertising which drives business outcomes for advertisers in a privacy-forward and efficient manner. We remain committed to building and enhancing the most advanced and differentiated machine learning-powered advertising technology and solutions ever deployed in market," said Jim Lawson, CEO of AdTheorent. "We are honored to win the Digiday Media Award for 'Best AdTech Platform' and thank the judges for this valuable recognition."

The 2024 Digiday Media Awards recognize companies that are modernizing the digital media industry through technology, partnerships, and innovation. Digiday's panel of industry-leading judges evaluated hundreds of entries to identify the companies or campaigns that clearly demonstrate success based on the following criteria: Innovation, Creativity, Consumer Value, Results and Overall. Digiday's awards programs are some of the most influential in the industry.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent (Nasdaq: ADTH) uses advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's machine learning-powered media buying platform powers its predictive targeting, predictive audiences, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite and flexible transaction models allow advertisers to identify the most qualified potential consumers coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was named "Best Buy-Side Programmatic Platform" in the 2023 Digiday Technology Awards and was honored with an AI Breakthrough Award and "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for five consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only seven-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award." AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen locations across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com .

