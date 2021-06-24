AdTheorent Named “Best AI-based Solution for Advertising” For Fourth Consecutive Year In 2021 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Awards Program

AdTheorent's programmatic marketing platform uses market-leading data science and machine learning (ML) capabilities to deliver advertiser-specific business outcomes for top brands. AdTheorent's proprietary suite of tools and methodologies maximize campaign performance and ROI for advertisers, while operating in a privacy-first manner. AdTheorent stood out from others in the space because AdTheorent's performance focus is centered around ingesting non-personalized data signals and using statistical data for modeling and targeting, making the company well suited for the cookieless future.

"AdTheorent's approach relies on predictive targeting using statistical models instead of profile-based advertising or cookie-based retargeting -- which is often limited in scale, can miss new customer opportunities and even create real privacy concerns," said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. "The company's ML platform is the most powerful system in the advertising market today with tools that make it possible for digital advertisers to realize unprecedented and measurable results. Congratulations, for the fourth year in a row, to AdTheorent for winning our 'Best AI-based Solution for Advertising' award."

AdTheorent's ability to use AI/ML to deliver on complex KPIs for advertisers was also recognized as a key differentiator. AdTheorent's platform and custom solutions are tailored to drive advanced KPIs, ranging from prescription fills/lift, online and offline sales, visitation/incremental visitation, new customer acquisition, vehicle sales lift, charitable donations, insurance quote completes and many more. AdTheorent's data scientists have deep experience using proprietary software and leading ML tools such as Python, R., Scala and Spark to build and manage thousands of individual ML models at any given moment to drive best-in-class performance. For each campaign, AdTheorent's data scientists build custom ML models tailored to drive real-world business outcomes, with each model deployed into AdTheorent's platform for automated execution and optimization.

"AdTheorent's success is the result of our unique ability to drive business value for our customers, based on the tangible business metrics that they care about," said Jim Lawson, CEO of AdTheorent. "Our platform was built to leverage the power of machine learning to accomplish difficult things in a privacy-forward manner. We are truly honored, once again, to receive this award from AI Breakthrough."

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including AI platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

About AdTheorent®

AdTheorent uses advanced machine learning technology and solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's industry-leading machine learning platform powers its predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite allows advertisers to identify the most qualified individuals coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals. AdTheorent's award-winning platform and capabilities are also available through a first-of-its-kind Direct Access offering. Direct Access gives brands and agencies user access to the AdTheorent platform to self-optimize KPI performance, delivery and costs, supplemented by a level of service not typically provided by self-service solutions.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was awarded "Best AI-Based Advertising Solution" (AI Breakthrough Awards) and "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for four consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only five-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award". AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen offices across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Vision, Biometrics and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com .

SOURCE AdTheorent, Inc.