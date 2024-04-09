AdTheorent Named "Enabling Tech Company of the Year" in MMA SMARTIES™ X Global Awards

AdTheorent Also Wins Four Campaign-Based MMA SMARTIES™ X Global Awards with Valued Partners The Wine Group, TRG, and Choctaw Casinos & Resorts

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTH), a machine learning pioneer using privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for programmatic advertisers, today announced that it was named "Enabling Technology Company of the Year" as part of the MMA SMARTIES™ X Global awards. In addition, AdTheorent won four campaign-specific MMA SMARTIES™ X Global awards with valued partners The Wine Group, TRG, and Choctaw Casinos & Resorts. The prestigious MMA SMARTIES™ X Global awards program recognizes the most innovative and impactful marketing campaigns across the globe, showcasing the brilliance of marketing professionals who push boundaries and redefine industry standards to shape the future of creativity and innovation in marketing.

The SMARTIES X Global 2023 presented 35 Gold, 35 Silver, and 30 Bronze category awards, along with 10 Industry Awards recognizing outstanding achievements across various categories.

"On behalf of the AdTheorent team, we are honored to be recognized as 'Enabling Technology Company of the Year' in the prestigious MMA SMARTIES™ X Global Awards, which is the result of our 12-year commitment to machine-learning based innovation and technological advancement," said Jim Lawson, CEO of AdTheorent. "We are also honored to win four campaign-based awards with our innovative partners at The Wine Group and TRG," said Jim Lawson, CEO of AdTheorent. "AdTheorent's mission is to make programmatic advertising more valuable and efficient for marketers – and we sincerely thank the esteemed MMA SMARTIES™ GLOBAL X judges for this prestigious recognition."

Specifics on AdTheorent's MMA SMARTIES™ X Global awards include:

INDUSTRY AWARD: This recognition is given to 10 companies that represent inspiring examples of excellence, setting a high standard for the marketing industry:

CAMPAIGN AWARDS:

The Wine Group and AdTheorent for Cupcake Vineyards "Summer of Joy" Digital Advertising Campaign

Silver award for Best Instant Impact/Promotion Campaign



Bronze award for Best Programmatic Campaign

TRG and AdTheorent for Choctaw Casinos & Resorts "Table Games" Digital Advertising Campaign

Gold award for Best Contextual Targeting Campaign



Gold award for Best Programmatic Campaign

View the complete MMA SMARTIES™ X Global 2023 Winner Gallery here, and the judges' roster here.

The SMARTIES™ X Global awards continue to be a beacon of recognition for outstanding marketing achievements, celebrating the individuals and organizations driving meaningful change across the world.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent (Nasdaq: ADTH) uses advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's machine learning-powered media buying platform powers its predictive targeting, predictive audiences, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite and flexible transaction models allow advertisers to identify the most qualified potential consumers coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was named "Best Buy-Side Programmatic Platform" in the 2023 Digiday Technology Awards and was honored with an AI Breakthrough Award and "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for five consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only seven-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award." AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen locations across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com .

About MMA Global: MMA Global is the leading global trade association for marketers, providing essential resources and expertise to empower marketers to navigate the complex world of Marketing. With a commitment to driving innovation and effectiveness, MMA Global plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of marketing. Find out more about MMA Global at https://www.mmaglobal.com/

About the SMARTIES: SMARTIES is the prestigious marketing awards program hosted by MMA Global, recognizing excellence in Marketing. The SMARTIES Awards celebrate the most innovative and impactful campaigns that push the boundaries of creativity and effectiveness in the dynamic world of mobile marketing.

