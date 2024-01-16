Added In-flight metrics will further enhance campaign performance

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTH), a machine-learning pioneer and industry leader using privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for programmatic advertisers, and Adelaide, the leader in attention-based media quality measurement, today announced a partnership enabling AdTheorent to utilize Adelaide's attention-based metrics for campaign optimization and to quantify digital advertising campaign impact.

AdTheorent Partners with Adelaide to Utilize Attention-Based Metrics for Campaign Optimization and Measurement

Adelaide's omnichannel AU metric is used for attention-based quality measurement across digital advertising campaigns. The AU score goes beyond viewability, using modeling to evaluate various qualifiers, including ad placement context, position, duration, business outcomes, and eye tracking. With access to Adelaide data, AdTheorent can use top attention-driving tactics to drive campaign performance across multiple formats and channels including display, online video, and connected television (CTV). In addition to AU scores, AdTheorent advertisers can gain insight into metrics such as Cost Per AU and Performance by Feature (i.e., creative, device, etc.). Additionally, AdTheorent can utilize Adelaide measurement in conjunction with other studies, such as sales lift, brand awareness, and visitation, to determine the impact of attention-based metrics on business outcomes.

"AdTheorent's ML-powered DSP puts advertisers first by executing highly successful campaigns that are free from waste and inefficiency, and by driving tangible business outcomes across a variety of advertiser-specified KPIs," said Jim Lawson, CEO, AdTheorent. "We are excited about our partnership with Adelaide which allows us to optimize and measure campaigns utilizing insightful attention-based metrics."

"AU offers predictive insights into campaign performance with unmatched precision. Its integration into AdTheorent's DSP means advertisers can easily secure higher-quality media and drive better outcomes at scale," said Marc Guldimann, CEO & Co-founder, Adelaide. "We're excited to collaborate with AdTheorent to make attention data actionable, steering advertisers towards smarter investment decisions and an understanding of true media quality."

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent (Nasdaq: ADTH) uses advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's machine learning-powered media buying platform powers its predictive targeting, predictive audiences, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite and flexible transaction models allow advertisers to identify the most qualified potential consumers coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was named "Best Buy-Side Programmatic Platform" in the 2023 Digiday Technology Awards and was honored with an AI Breakthrough Award and "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for five consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only seven-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award." AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen offices across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com.

About Adelaide

Adelaide is the leader in attention-based media quality measurement. Our mission is to bring increased transparency and fairness to advertising by supplying the market with a precise, omnichannel media quality metric connected to business outcomes. Adweek has called Adelaide's AU "the attention economy's most widely recognized metric." Proven to predict full-funnel outcomes more accurately than any existing metric, AU helps the world's largest brands make smarter investment decisions, activate attention data programmatically, and drive better performance. Adelaide is named after the global epicenter of evidence-based marketing in southern Australia and headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit adelaidemetrics.com.

