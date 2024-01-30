AdTheorent recognized as leading innovator in Frost Radar™ featuring demand-side platforms.

Frost & Sullivan selected and evaluated the top 13 Demand-Side Platforms to determine leaders for the Frost Radar™

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTH), a machine learning pioneer and industry leader using privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for programmatic advertisers, today announced that it has been named a leader in Frost & Sullivan's Frost Radar™ on Demand-Side Platforms (DSPs), which evaluated and ranked the top 13 DSPs.

The recently released Frost Radar™ identifies Demand-Side Platforms that improve advertisers' ability to plan, buy, measure, execute, and optimize their global advertising initiatives. In its accompanying report, Frost summarized AdTheorent's market-leading innovation, stating:

AdTheorent takes a data-driven approach to the DSP market, leveraging AI and ML-powered technologies for efficient media buying. The company provides buyers with predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, creative functionalities, and privacy-forward methods to executive programmatic advertising campaigns.

The company stands out in the crowded DSP market with its custom ML and data science models that operationalize historical and real-time data and drive superior advertising outcomes. AdTheorent's distinguished predictive capabilities maximize agency and brand ad spending to ensure they target the most valuable customers.

AdTheorent has strategically incorporated privacy advantages into its DSP solutions, providing customers with a forward-looking targeting method that is not reliant on cookies or individualized personal data. In January 2023 , the company launched AdTheorent Predictive Audience Builder, a privacy-focused set of tools that use primary-sourced datasets to identify relevant audiences without the need for targetable user IDs of any kind.

Looking ahead, Frost cited the Company's vast opportunities for growth:

Although a small player by market share in the global DSP ecosystem, AdTheorent has experienced continuous growth in the past three years and demonstrated a strong commitment to push innovation forward by incorporating cutting-edge and privacy-focused technologies into its platform. AdTheorent should leverage its enormous growth potential to accelerate customer acquisition and drive revenue growth.

AdTheorent demonstrates market differentiation with its vertical solutions and strong privacy-forward approach. The company must continue focusing on developing novel customized vertical solutions for new industries and promoting its post-cookie technologies to attract customers with high compliance standards such as banking, financial, and insurance services.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a leading programmatic innovator in the Frost Radar™ featuring Demand-Side Platforms," said Jim Lawson, CEO of AdTheorent. "AdTheorent is well-positioned for a more privacy-focused digital future due to our 12+ years of machine learning-based innovation premised on advanced ad impression scoring that is not ID-dependent."

Said Lara Forlino, Industry Analyst, Digital Content Services Research Unit, Frost & Sullivan: "AdTheorent's ID-agnostic approach and groundbreaking ID-independent audience targeting solutions ensure that the company is immune to ID-deprecation and poised for continued success in the post-cookie world. In addition, the company's customized vertical solutions provide predictive audiences and more efficient campaign outcomes for each customer, depending on the dynamics of each industry. We will continue to watch AdTheorent's progress."

About the Frost Radar™: Demand-Side Platforms

The Frost Radar™ on the global demand-side platforms (DSPs) market assesses providers of software solutions that improve advertisers and agencies' ability to plan, buy, measure, execute, and optimize their global advertising initiatives. This Frost Radar™ offers a perspective on key industry trends as well as an assessment of 13 leading companies based on qualitative and quantitative factors. The quantitative metric used to evaluate providers' performance in this space is DSP revenue through platform and service fees as well as the sale of complementary value-added services (e.g., data and add-ons).

Inclusion criteria for DSPs includes:

Functions for programmatic advertising buying from multiple media supply sources (i.e., ad exchanges, ad networks, content publishers, and SSPs)

Functions for implementing multichannel and cross-device advertising operations (i.e., buying and managing ad campaigns across diverse channels, audiences, and devices)

Functions for data-driven ad campaign optimization and effectiveness analysis

Annual revenues above $120 million in CY2022

in CY2022 Commercial presence for at least 5 years

To access the Frost Radar, please click here.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent (Nasdaq: ADTH) uses advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's machine learning-powered media buying platform powers its predictive targeting, predictive audiences, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite and flexible transaction models allow advertisers to identify the most qualified potential consumers coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was named "Best Buy-Side Programmatic Platform" in the 2023 Digiday Technology Awards and was honored with an AI Breakthrough Award and "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for five consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only seven-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award." AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen offices across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com.

