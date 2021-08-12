AdTheorent Recognized for Programmatic Marketing Innovation in 2021 For Second Consecutive Year in MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Operating at massive scale, AdTheorent's platform optimizes ad targeting by evaluating and assigning predictive scores to more than 87 billion impressions daily, bidding on less than .01% of impressions scored. AdTheorent's data scientists have deep experience using ML tools such as Python, R., Scala and Spark to build and manage more than 1,000 individual ML models at any given moment. For each campaign, AdTheorent's data scientists build and deploy into AdTheorent's platform custom ML models tailored to drive business goals designated by customers.

"AdTheorent's Predictive Advertising approach operationalizes ML models and predictive decisioning as part of its core bidding framework, using custom ML models to reach consumers with the highest likelihood of completing advertiser-specific outcomes without relying on user-specific personal profiles and individualized data," said Jim Lawson, CEO of AdTheorent. "AdTheorent's privacy-forward approach is well-suited for the future as individual user identifiers such as cookies and device IDs become less available for advertisers. We are grateful to be honored again by MarTech Breakthrough for our innovation and achievement in programmatic advertising."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

"Targeting digital ads programmatically without relying on user-specific personal profiles and individualized data is only truly possible with advanced machine learning. AdTheorent's privacy-forward platform delivers on this potential, changing what digital ad targeting can be." said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "AdTheorent's machine learning platform is a 'breakthrough' system in the advertising market today and we are thrilled to recognize them this year with our 'Programmatic Marketing Innovation' award."

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent uses advanced machine learning technology and solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's industry-leading machine learning platform powers its predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite and flexible transaction models allow advertisers to identify the most qualified potential consumers coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was awarded "Best AI-Based Advertising Solution" (AI Breakthrough Awards) and "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for four consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only five-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award." AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen offices across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com . On July 27, 2021, AdTheorent and MCAP Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: MACQ) ("MCAP"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, sponsored by an affiliate of Chicago-based asset manager Monroe Capital LLC, entered into a definitive business combination agreement in which AdTheorent will be merged with MCAP. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named AdTheorent, Inc. and it is expected to remain listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market. For more information visit: https://www.mcapacquisitioncorp.com/

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

