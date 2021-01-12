AdTheorent Wins 2021 BIG Innovation Award

So-called "full-funnel" advertising campaigns employ both brand and performance marketing in order to derive the benefits of each. AdTheorent is a pioneer of full-funnel advertising, combining elegant and creative upper funnel tactics (brand marketing) with lower-funnel campaign strategies and goals (performance marketing). The combined effect is an expanded audience opportunity and access to valuable campaign data which can be used to inform lower-funnel machine learning engagement models, delivering superior results.

"Highly effective digital advertising campaigns utilize upper-funnel awareness engagement to drive lower-funnel actions. AdTheorent's advanced machine learning and predictive advertising platform uses custom ML models fueled with non-sensitive campaign data to identify and reach consumers with the highest likelihood of completing outcomes specific to each stage of the conversion funnel," said Jim Lawson, CEO of AdTheorent. "Our team is proud to be recognized for our innovation and outstanding achievements utilizing Full-Funnel Predictive Targeting and we thank the judges of the BIG Innovation Awards for this recognition."

"More than ever, the global society relies on innovation to connect consumers with products, services and resources which make lives more productive, healthy and comfortable," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring AdTheorent as they are one of the organizations leading this charge in the field of machine-learning powered advertising."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About AdTheorent®

AdTheorent uses advanced machine learning technology and solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's industry-leading machine learning Platform powers its predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite allows advertisers to identify the most qualified individuals coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals. AdTheorent's award-winning platform and capabilities are also available through a first-of-its-kind Direct Access offering. Direct Access gives brands and agencies user access to the AdTheorent platform to self-optimize KPI performance, delivery and costs, supplemented by a level of service not typically provided by self-service solutions.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was awarded "Best AI-Based Advertising Solution" (AI Breakthrough Awards) and "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for three consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only five-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award". AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen offices across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

