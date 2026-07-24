ADTRAN Holdings Investigation Notice: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into ADTRAN Holdings (ADTN)

ADTRAN investors saw shares fall after a Form 8-K reported preliminary Q2 2026 results below guidance and tied the shortfall to a delayed single-customer project. The investigation focuses on whether ADTRAN adequately disclosed risks relating to customer project timing and impact on revenue and operating results.

NEW YORK, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADTRAN Holdings (NASDAQ: ADTN) shares fell roughly 15% on July 22, 2026, after a Form 8-K reported preliminary unaudited Q2 2026 revenue of $280 million to $282 million and non-GAAP operating margin of 3.5% to 4.0%. If that drop hit your ADTRAN account, the investigation concerns whether investors received complete public-company reporting about the single-customer project delay behind the miss. Shareholders who lost money on ADTN are encouraged to find out if you could qualify to recover your losses.

ADTRAN's preliminary Q2 2026 revenue range came in below prior guidance of $283 million to $303 million. Its non-GAAP operating margin range of 3.5% to 4.0% also came in below prior guidance of 5% to 9%. The Company attributed the shortfall to a delay on a single-customer project.

Before that disclosure, ADTRAN had publicly reported customer concentration information, including that one customer contributed more than 10% of total revenue during the third quarter of 2025. Levi & Korsinsky is reviewing ADTRAN's SEC reporting and public statements concerning the customer concentration, project-delay risk, and the factors that contributed to the Q2 2026 shortfall.

ADTN investors who suffered losses are encouraged to submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ADTN Investigation

Q: What is the ADTN securities law investigation about?A: The investigation concerns ADTRAN Holdings (NASDAQ: ADTN) and its public reporting around preliminary Q2 2026 results, prior guidance, and the single-customer project delay cited when shares fell roughly 15%.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the ADTN investigation?A: Investors who purchased ADTN stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being reviewed?A: The investigation concerns ADTRAN's public statements and SEC reporting regarding revenue expectations, margin expectations, customer concentration, and the single-customer project delay later tied to the Q2 2026 shortfall.

Q: What documents do I need to participate?A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any later sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my ADTN shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased and whether you suffered losses, not whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What if my ADTN losses are small -- is it still worth having them evaluated?A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting recovery efforts are generally handled on a contingency basis, with no upfront fees or retainer.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP