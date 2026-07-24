Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Investigation Notice: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY)

RDY shares fell approximately 9% after Q1 FY27 results showed a 5.66% year-over-year revenue decline and a 68.7% profit decline. The investigation focuses on investor losses tied to the market reaction to the earnings miss.

NEW YORK, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- July 22, 2026 brought a roughly 9% drop in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE: RDY) shares after the Company reported Q1 FY27 results showing a year-over-year revenue decline and sharply lower profit. If RDY losses hit your account after the earnings release, you are encouraged to act now. Investors who lost money on RDY may report your RDY loss now . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The reported quarter showed revenue down 5.6% year over year and profit down 68.7% year over year. RDY shares fell approximately 9% after the results reached the market.

Levi & Korsinsky is reviewing the earnings release, related investor materials, and the trading reaction following the Q1 FY27 results. The investigation is focused on shareholders who suffered losses after RDY's reported earnings miss.

If RDY's earnings-driven decline caused losses in your account, submit your loss information today . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the RDY Investigation

Q: What is the RDY investigation about? A: The investigation concerns Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE: RDY) and investor losses after the Company reported Q1 FY27 results showing a 5.6% year-over-year revenue decline and a 68.7% year-over-year profit decline. RDY shares fell approximately 9% after the earnings release.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the RDY investigation? A: Investors who purchased RDY stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase timing and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did RDY stock drop? A: RDY shares fell approximately 9% after the Company reported Q1 FY27 results showing lower revenue and sharply lower profit compared with the prior year. The per-share dollar decline was not specified in the materials reviewed.

Q: What do RDY investors need to do right now? A: Investors should gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any sale dates and prices. These records help evaluate losses tied to the market reaction.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any later sale dates and prices are the key documents.

Q: What if I already sold my RDY shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased and whether you suffered losses, not whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What if my RDY losses are small -- is it still worth having them reviewed? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting proceedings are generally handled on a contingency basis, with no upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP