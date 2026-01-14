ADU Expands Luxury Appliance Offerings and Design Possibilities with Gaggenau

HALETHORPE, Md., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Appliance Distributors Unlimited (ADU), the Mid‑Atlantic's premier appliance distributor, is proud to announce the addition of Gaggenau, the world‑renowned German luxury kitchen appliance manufacturer, to its curated brand portfolio. Known for its craftsmanship, heritage and performance, Gaggenau brings more choice, innovation, and design flexibility to ADU's builder, designer, remodeler, and homeowner communities.

For more than 40 years, ADU has been the trusted partner for trade professionals offering the scale, reliability, and personalized expertise needed to support projects of every size – from multifamily developments to custom home renovations. The addition of Gaggenau strengthens that commitment by expanding access to one of the industry's most distinguished luxury appliance portfolios, all in one place.

Gaggenau's portfolio includes fully integrated, built-in modular kitchen appliances like expressive cooktops, smart refrigeration, and contemporary ventilation systems – each designed to deliver both form and function to modern living spaces. With this partnership, ADU customers can now explore Gaggenau's full assortment across ADU's nine showrooms.

"Gaggenau represents the highest standard of craftsmanship and performance in the kitchen, and we are thrilled to bring this level of excellence to our builders, trade partners and homeowners across the Mid‑Atlantic. It allows us to offer a more comprehensive and curated selection of appliances that match their vision and modern-day needs" said Linda Oliff-Rohleder, President and CEO of ADU.

For builders and developers, the expanded portfolio means greater flexibility in meeting evolving consumer expectations and future‑ready design standards across a diverse range of projects. For designers and homeowners, the partnership offers a seamless way to integrate premium appliances that complement their modern kitchen spaces and evolving lifestyle choices. In ADU's immersive showrooms, Client Account Managers walk partners through the entire process – from initial project goals to seamless delivery and installation.

With more than 40 leading brands under one roof, ADU continues to deliver the trust, transparency, and transformation that trade professionals rely on. To learn more about Gaggenau at ADU, visit shop.adu.com/gaggenau-overview. For showroom locations and appointments, visit adu.com.

