Aduhelm, Alzheimer's and The Grim Reaper Clock: Brain Experts Discuss How to Revive a Failing Mind

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While recently FDA-approved Aduhelm (aducanumab) may help rid the brain of amyloid deposits, this is only one piece of the puzzle in a multifaceted treatment plan for defeating brain diseases.

According to the authors of Regenesis, available today on kindle and for hardcopy order, an effective brain health program includes simultaneous deployment of other approaches, including those directed at autophagy, immune system stimulation, reduction in inflammatory processes, remediation of bioenergetics, dysbiosis, lipid imbalances and more.

Regenesis: The Brain Doctor's Guide to Health

When brain health is failing, elements of Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and mood disorders may displace vibrancy, consciousness, and personality. According to the authors, maintaining brain health is existential combat between the forces of destruction and regeneration. When brain regenesis is facilitated, anyone can defeat the forces of destruction and revive a failing mind.

According to the principal author and artist Dr. Jordan, "Every person is an amazing creation molded by an array of natural forces that can be harnessed to heal." In Regenesis: The Brain Doctor's Guide to Health the authors discuss the age-related vulnerabilities that can cause a brain to fail, how to optimize brain health, exosomes, and how we may even be able to reprogram the biological clock.

As chief investigator for The Regenesis Project, Dr. Jordan advances the boundaries of neurological care through the exploration of cutting-edge and targeted approaches for brain health and regeneration. Proceeds from book sales will go directly to The Regenesis Project and its numerous clinical research studies that give patients access to non-invasive therapeutic modalities including focused ultrasound, TMS, and light therapy.

Sheldon Jordan, MD is a board-certified neurologist and clinical associate professor of neurology at UCLA and USC. Dr. Jordan has written over 175 publications in peer-reviewed literature, and lectures nationally and internationally on brain health and regeneration. He has ongoing laboratory research which he is translating from the bench to the beside. Co-authors include psychiatrist Alexander Bystristsky, MD, PhD, neuropsychiatrist Taylor Kuhn, PhD, and gastroenterologist Sabine Hazan, MD.

