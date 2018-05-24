Adult Beverage E-commerce Leader Drizly To Open San Francisco Tech Hub

BOSTON, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Drizly, the first and largest alcohol e-commerce marketplace, today announced plans to open a satellite office in San Francisco this summer, which will serve as a second headquarters focusing on engineering and product development. The fast-growing company will continue to maintain its primary headquarters in Boston, where it was founded, while continuing to operate a sales office in New York City.

The Drizly platform, available in 95 cities across the U.S, and Canada via Drizly.com and apps (App Store and Google Play), provides visibility into inventories from multiple local retailers at once, giving adult beverage shoppers access to a wide selection of products and transparent price comparisons. Orders can be delivered by local partner retailers within one hour or at a conveniently scheduled time, or packaged for easy in-store pickup.

"Drizly was built on giving adult beverage shoppers the best buying experience by enabling them to compare prices and inventory from multiple retailers at once. Our expansion to talent-rich San Francisco deepens our commitment to innovating in the products, data and insights that will keep evolving our platform, and our industry, to everyone's benefit," said Nick Rellas, Drizly's co-founder and CEO.

The company anticipates a rapid ramp-up to approximately 20 new team members in San Francisco within a year of opening. The new office's location and other details will follow soon.

Drizly is a one-stop shop for beer, wine, and spirits (and even a range of popular soft drinks, juices, ice and other mixers), allowing consumers to arrange fast on-demand or scheduled delivery or in-store pickup through their favorite local liquor store. The Drizly mobile app and website offer deep wells of information, packed with cocktail recipes, pro tips, popular adult beverage trends, and advice from Drizly's Top Shelf Bloggers: best-in-class local experts on alcohol, entertaining and lifestyle.

Drizly is the world's largest alcohol marketplace and the best way to shop beer, wine, and spirits. With the speed and convenience of on-demand delivery, in-store pickup, or intrastate shipping, customers can easily browse and order their favorites from the Drizly website or mobile app. By partnering with the best retail stores in 95 cities in North America, Drizly provides consumers a rich e-commerce experience that offers unrivaled selection, competitive pricing, and personalized content to users of legal drinking age. Drizly operates across the United States and Canada, from Austin to Boston, Calgary to Tampa, New York City to Denver (and beyond). Backed by world-class institutional investors, the company has raised $35 million to date.

