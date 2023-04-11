Adult Daycare, Memory Care Center Franchisor Town Square Continues Growth

PERRY HALL, Md., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SH Town Square Franchising, Inc. (Town Square), which fills a nationwide elder care market gap for adult daycare and memory care centers, continues its growth, with new locations opening, leases signed and additional franchise owners coming on board. The four-year-old organization also is expanding its leadership team with the addition of a new position, Vice President of Marketing & Business Development.

Lori McCauley, VP of Marketing & Business Development for Town Square

With a just-opened University Parkway (Bradenton, FL) Town Square; the lease signed for a Town Square in the Greater Charlotte area (Fort Mill, SC); and new owners of a Bergen County, NJ, Town Square ramping up, Town Square Franchising improves the momentum already established in 2022.

"We've been on a roll since June of 2021," says Pete Spillum, VP of Operations for Town Square. "In addition to seven centers up and running, we have 15 other committed locations. Like families and caregivers, franchise owners are recognizing incredible national demand for quality daycare for those with dementia. We are delighted to serve more seniors while also giving caregivers a respite from 24/7 care."

University Parkway Town Square has strong start

Spillum notes that Town Square University Parkway, on the border of Bradenton and Sarasota, opened its doors March 6. More than 450 people attended the Open House to see the innovative adult day facility offering activities and enabling reminiscence and socialization. Town Square University Parkway franchise owners John and Catherine McDermott have plans to open two more Town Square centers in the coming years to serve the Manatee County area, north of this first location.

Geriatric psychiatry expertise drives Town Square near Charlotte

Likewise, franchisees Kelli and Rob Gagne recently signed a lease for their Fort Mill, SC, Town Square, due to open in early 2024, serving the Charlotte, NC, area. Kelli is a psychiatric mental-health nurse practitioner with her own geriatric psychiatry practice and Rob served in the U.S. Navy before a long career as a director of facilities overseeing the campus of a state university, so they are well-suited to provide senior care in an area that lacks adequate adult day care and memory care facilities. They too plan to open additional locations in the Charlotte market.

Town Square aligns with existing businesses

Some of the latest Town Square owners have just completed New Owner Training and will be opening in Bergen County, NJ, in 2024. Owners Mike Tucci and Stacey Lopis and business partner John Lopis are excited that Town Square will offer families affordable and engaging memory care, as well as rewarding and consistent work for their caregiving staff, including opportunities for career advancement.

Growth drives leadership team expansion

As its first Vice President of Marketing & Business Development, Sarasota-based Lori McCauley brings 25 years sales & operations experience, with a decade in healthcare and 15 years in franchise development.

"I know from experience there is nothing quite like Town Square in the healthcare marketplace," McCauley says. "The brand is exciting plus the team is passionate, and our centers, as we call them, benefit not only the member, but also caregivers who need respite support. Our goal when we partner with franchise owners is for Town Square to be the 'Center of Excellence' in adult day dementia care. From every activity to the centers' décor, we've built it with strategic, meaningful purpose."

Town Square locations now open include Sarasota, FL (in addition to University Parkway); Perry Hall, MD; Jersey Shore (Brunswick), NJ; Princeton, NJ; Sandy Springs, GA; and (NW) Austin, TX. As the population shifts, the 50s and 60s theme of Town Square facilities will roll through subsequent decades.

Town Square provides a safe, comforting and immersive environment where members – as guests are called – spend the day while caretakers are at work or taking a break. Members take part in a range of engaging activities facilitated by highly qualified Program Assistants. Town Square is the first adult day center model grounded in reminiscence therapy, specifically for individuals with Alzheimer's or related dementias. A product of the George G. Glenner Centers, Town Square's proprietary programming evokes a time when seniors were teens or young adults. Town Square also has proprietary software exclusive to franchise owners. About franchising with Town Square: email Lori McCauley, 612-816-9300.

Media contact

Drew Plant

[email protected]

678-637-5532

SOURCE Town Square