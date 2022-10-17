Adult Diaper Market to grow by USD 4.75 Bn, Growth in Online Retail for Personal Hygiene Products to be key Trend - Technavio

Oct 17, 2022, 08:30 ET
This report segments the adult diaper market by product (adult diaper pads, adult diaper pants, and others), distribution channel (online and offline), gender (male and female), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth in online retail for personal hygiene products is a high-performing trend impacting the global adult diaper market's growth. The growing preference for online shopping is one of the major factors expected to drive the global adult diaper market's growth during the forecast period. Online retailers offer discounts on adult diapers, enabling customers to buy these products at affordable prices. Also, the rise in innovative product offerings will fuel the adult diaper market's growth in the coming years. Furthermore, the rise in employment, particularly among women, has further raised the demand for personal hygiene products such as adult diapers through the online retail channel. Thus, growth in online retail channels is expected to drive demand for adult diapers globally and positively impact market growth during the forecast period.
The global adult diaper market size is expected to grow by USD 4.75 billion between 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.89% according to Technavio's latest market report.
By Product, the adult diaper pads segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growing number of adult diaper pad offerings for people with mid and high incontinence issues, coupled with low prices, is expected to continue driving this segment's growth during the forecast period. Additionally, using adult diaper pads has several benefits. For instance, adult diaper pads help control odor, pose fewer chances of skin rashes, can be used with any type of bottom wear, and do not hinder day-to-day activities. These benefits might result in the increased adoption of adult diaper pads among consumers during the forecast period.
By Geography, 42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for the adult diaper market in APAC. APAC is the largest and the fastest-growing market due to the presence of countries that account for the highest consumption and production of a broad range of personal hygiene products, including adult diapers, which will facilitate the adult diaper market's growth in APAC over the forecast period.
The growing awareness and adoption in developing regions are notably driving the adult diaper market growth. The demand for adult diapers in developing countries, such as India, Indonesia, and the Philippines, is low, mainly due to the lack of awareness about the product and its associated benefits, while women in these countries also do not feel comfortable procuring such products from public medical shops or retail stores. However, rising acceptance and availability of adult diapers have provided better convenience, comfort, and skin care benefits for people with urinary incontinence, which will drive the adult diaper market growth in North America during the forecast period. Moreover, the willingness of people to shift toward organic products from non-organic products due to their features, such as being skin-friendly and environment-friendly, is driving the APAC adult diaper market growth. These product innovations are expected to increase the awareness and the adoption of such products by consumers in developing countries also, thereby positively impacting the growth of the global adult diaper market during the forecast period.
- DSG International (Thailand) Public Co. Ltd.
- Domtar Corp.
- Essity Aktiebolag (publ)
- First Quality Enterprises Inc.
- Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.
- Kao Corp.
- Kimberly Clark Corp.
- SCA Group
- The Procter and Gamble Co.
- Unicharm Corp.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist adult diaper market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the adult diaper market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the adult diaper market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of adult diaper market vendors
Adult Diaper Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.89%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 4.75 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.12
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AdvaCare Pharma, BonBon Products, Daio Paper Corp., Domtar Corp., DSG International Thailand Public Co. Ltd, Essity Aktiebolag, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Kao Corp, Kimberly Clark Corp., Medline Industries LP, Mother and Baby Care Inc., Nasibdar Sons, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Nobel Hygiene Pvt. Ltd., Ontex BV, Paul Hartmann AG, Principle Business Enterprises Inc., TATARIA HYGIENE, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unicharm Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Gender
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 11: Parent market
- Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 14: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 19: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 20: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 21: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 22: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 23: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 24: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Adult diaper pads - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Adult diaper pads - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Adult diaper pads - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Adult diaper pads - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Adult diaper pads - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Adult diaper pants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Adult diaper pants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Adult diaper pants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Adult diaper pants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Adult diaper pants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Gender
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Gender - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Gender - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Gender
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Gender
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Gender
- 7.3 Female - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Female - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Female - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Female - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Female - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Male - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Male - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Male - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Male - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Male - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Gender
- Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Gender ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 69: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 90: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 94: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 96: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 98: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 100: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 101: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 102: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 104: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 105: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 106: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 108: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 109: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 110: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 111: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 112: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 113: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 114: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 115: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 116: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 117: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 118: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 119: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 120: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Domtar Corp.
- Exhibit 121: Domtar Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Domtar Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: Domtar Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 124: Domtar Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 125: Domtar Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.4 DSG International Thailand Public Co. Ltd
- Exhibit 126: DSG International Thailand Public Co. Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 127: DSG International Thailand Public Co. Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: DSG International Thailand Public Co. Ltd - Key offerings
- 12.5 Essity Aktiebolag
- Exhibit 129: Essity Aktiebolag - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Essity Aktiebolag - Business segments
- Exhibit 131: Essity Aktiebolag - Key news
- Exhibit 132: Essity Aktiebolag - Key offerings
- Exhibit 133: Essity Aktiebolag - Segment focus
- 12.6 First Quality Enterprises Inc.
- Exhibit 134: First Quality Enterprises Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 135: First Quality Enterprises Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 136: First Quality Enterprises Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 137: Hengan International Group Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Hengan International Group Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 139: Hengan International Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 140: Hengan International Group Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.8 Kao Corp
- Exhibit 141: Kao Corp - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Kao Corp - Business segments
- Exhibit 143: Kao Corp - Key offerings
- Exhibit 144: Kao Corp - Segment focus
- 12.9 Kimberly Clark Corp.
- Exhibit 145: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 147: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 148: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 149: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.10 Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 150: Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 152: Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 153: Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.
- Exhibit 154: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 155: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 156: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 157: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 158: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus
- 12.12 Unicharm Corp.
- Exhibit 159: Unicharm Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 160: Unicharm Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 161: Unicharm Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 162: Unicharm Corp. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 163: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 164: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 165: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 166: Research methodology
- Exhibit 167: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 168: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 169: List of abbreviations
