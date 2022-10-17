Adult Diaper Market to grow by USD 4.75 Bn, Growth in Online Retail for Personal Hygiene Products to be key Trend - Technavio

This report segments the adult diaper market by product (adult diaper pads, adult diaper pants, and others), distribution channel (online and offline), gender (male and female), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth in online retail for personal hygiene products is a high-performing trend impacting the global adult diaper market's growth. The growing preference for online shopping is one of the major factors expected to drive the global adult diaper market's growth during the forecast period. Online retailers offer discounts on adult diapers, enabling customers to buy these products at affordable prices. Also, the rise in innovative product offerings will fuel the adult diaper market's growth in the coming years. Furthermore, the rise in employment, particularly among women, has further raised the demand for personal hygiene products such as adult diapers through the online retail channel. Thus, growth in online retail channels is expected to drive demand for adult diapers globally and positively impact market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Adult Diaper Market 2022-2026

The global adult diaper market size is expected to grow by USD 4.75 billion between 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.89% according to Technavio's latest market report.

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Adult Diaper Market: Market Segmentation

By Product, the adult diaper pads segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growing number of adult diaper pad offerings for people with mid and high incontinence issues, coupled with low prices, is expected to continue driving this segment's growth during the forecast period. Additionally, using adult diaper pads has several benefits. For instance, adult diaper pads help control odor, pose fewer chances of skin rashes, can be used with any type of bottom wear, and do not hinder day-to-day activities. These benefits might result in the increased adoption of adult diaper pads among consumers during the forecast period.

By Geography, 42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for the adult diaper market in APAC. APAC is the largest and the fastest-growing market due to the presence of countries that account for the highest consumption and production of a broad range of personal hygiene products, including adult diapers, which will facilitate the adult diaper market's growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Adult Diaper Market: Major Growth Drivers

The growing awareness and adoption in developing regions are notably driving the adult diaper market growth. The demand for adult diapers in developing countries, such as India, Indonesia, and the Philippines, is low, mainly due to the lack of awareness about the product and its associated benefits, while women in these countries also do not feel comfortable procuring such products from public medical shops or retail stores. However, rising acceptance and availability of adult diapers have provided better convenience, comfort, and skin care benefits for people with urinary incontinence, which will drive the adult diaper market growth in North America during the forecast period. Moreover, the willingness of people to shift toward organic products from non-organic products due to their features, such as being skin-friendly and environment-friendly, is driving the APAC adult diaper market growth. These product innovations are expected to increase the awareness and the adoption of such products by consumers in developing countries also, thereby positively impacting the growth of the global adult diaper market during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Adult Diaper Market: Key Vendors

DSG International ( Thailand ) Public Co. Ltd.

) Public Co. Ltd. Domtar Corp.

Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

First Quality Enterprises Inc.

Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.

Kao Corp.

Kimberly Clark Corp.

SCA Group

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unicharm Corp.

Adult Diaper Market: Reasons to Buy Report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist adult diaper market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the adult diaper market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the adult diaper market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of adult diaper market vendors

Related Reports:

Household Composters Market by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Household Cleaning Products Market by Type, Application, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Adult Diaper Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.89% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.12 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AdvaCare Pharma, BonBon Products, Daio Paper Corp., Domtar Corp., DSG International Thailand Public Co. Ltd, Essity Aktiebolag, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Kao Corp, Kimberly Clark Corp., Medline Industries LP, Mother and Baby Care Inc., Nasibdar Sons, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Nobel Hygiene Pvt. Ltd., Ontex BV, Paul Hartmann AG, Principle Business Enterprises Inc., TATARIA HYGIENE, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unicharm Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Gender



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 11: Parent market



Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 14: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 19: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 20: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 21: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 22: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 23: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 24: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 25: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 28: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Adult diaper pads - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Adult diaper pads - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Adult diaper pads - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Adult diaper pads - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Adult diaper pads - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Adult diaper pants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on Adult diaper pants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Adult diaper pants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Adult diaper pants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Adult diaper pants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Gender

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Gender - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Gender - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Gender

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Gender



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Gender

7.3 Female - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 60: Chart on Female - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Female - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Female - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Female - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Male - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on Male - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Male - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Male - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Male - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Gender

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Gender ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 69: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 70: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 72: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 94: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 98: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 102: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 106: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 110: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 111: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 113: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 114: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 115: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 116: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 117: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 118: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 119: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 120: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Domtar Corp.

Exhibit 121: Domtar Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Domtar Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Domtar Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Domtar Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Domtar Corp. - Segment focus

12.4 DSG International Thailand Public Co. Ltd

Exhibit 126: DSG International Thailand Public Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 127: DSG International Thailand Public Co. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: DSG International Thailand Public Co. Ltd - Key offerings

12.5 Essity Aktiebolag

Exhibit 129: Essity Aktiebolag - Overview



Exhibit 130: Essity Aktiebolag - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Essity Aktiebolag - Key news



Exhibit 132: Essity Aktiebolag - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Essity Aktiebolag - Segment focus

12.6 First Quality Enterprises Inc.

Exhibit 134: First Quality Enterprises Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: First Quality Enterprises Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: First Quality Enterprises Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Hengan International Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Hengan International Group Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Hengan International Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Hengan International Group Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 Kao Corp

Exhibit 141: Kao Corp - Overview



Exhibit 142: Kao Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Kao Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Kao Corp - Segment focus

12.9 Kimberly Clark Corp.

Exhibit 145: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 154: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 155: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news



Exhibit 157: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

12.12 Unicharm Corp.

Exhibit 159: Unicharm Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Unicharm Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Unicharm Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Unicharm Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 163: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 164: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 165: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 166: Research methodology



Exhibit 167: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 168: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 169: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio