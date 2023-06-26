Adult Entertainment Market to Reach $96.2 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The Global adult entertainment market is experiencing growth due to factors such as increased acceptance and normalization of adult content, advancements in technology, and expansion of the sex education industry.

PORTLAND, Ore. , June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Adult Entertainment Market by Type (VHS And DVDs, Magazines And Books, Sex Toys And Accessories, Adult Novelties), By Gender (Male, Female), By Age Group (18 To 24 Year, 25 To 34 Year, 35 To 44 Year, Above 45 Year), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global adult entertainment market was valued at $58.4 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $96.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Report Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/75313

Prime determinants of growth

The Global adult entertainment market is experiencing growth due to factors such as increased acceptance and normalization of adult content, advancements in technology, and expansion of the sex education industry. However, legal restrictions and social stigma restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, online sales platforms and virtual reality technology are expected to create ample opportunities in the upcoming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $58.4 billion Market Size in 2032 $96.2 billion CAGR 5.2 % No. of Pages in Report 350 Segments Covered Type, Gender, Age Group, Distribution Channel, and region Drivers Increased acceptance and normalization of adult content Advancements in technology Expansion of the sex education industry Opportunities Online sales platforms Virtual reality technology Restraints Legal Restrictions Social stigma

The Sex toys and accessories segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the sex toys and accessories segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global Adult Entertainment market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as the use of sex toys and toys has increased in recent years, as more and more people are meeting and testing their sexuality. However, the adult novelties segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032, In recent years, the adult novelties market has seen significant growth driven by several trends in the adult entertainment industry.

Procure Complete Report (350 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/f0ebcb6fec3ac5d1d4a3f67a3301706b

The female segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on gender, the female segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global Adult Entertainment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as there has been a growing trend in the adult entertainment product market targeted toward female. However, the male segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032. Sex toys and adult novelties for men have also become increasingly popular. These include products such as masturbators, prostate massagers, and cock rings, all of which are designed to enhance sexual pleasure and provide a unique experience.

The 18 to 24 year segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on gender, the 18 to 24 year segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global Adult Entertainment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. People in this age group are more likely to consume adult entertainment through platforms such as online streaming rather than purchasing products such as DVDs or magazines. However, the 35 to 44 year segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032. Market trends indicate that people in this age group are increasingly turning to digital platforms such as streaming services and online stores for their adult entertainment needs.

The offline segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global Adult Entertainment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The trend in offline distribution has shifted toward creating a more informed and inclusive experience for consumers. However, the online segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032. The online distribution of adult entertainment products has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by internet penetration, advances in digital technology, and change in customer preferences.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global Adult Entertainment market revenue, Consumers are not satisfied with adult entertainment products; they are looking for more choices and customization. This has led to the development of new products such as tolimidones, virtual reality, and interactive sex toys. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032. In Asia-Pacific, apart from traditional adult products such as DVDs, magazines, and accessories, the demand for sex toys has increased, especially in China and Japan.

Enquire before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/75313

Leading Market Players: -

PLBY Group, Inc.

MindGeek S.A.R.L.

Core Magazine

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Hot Octopuss Limited

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

WOW Tech Europe GmbH

BMS Factory

Fun Factory GmbH

Bad Dragon

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global Adult Entertainment market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Similar Reports We Have on Consumer Goods Industry:

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/consumer-goods

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/3950895/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research