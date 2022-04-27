Adult Stores Market Size to grow by USD 9.71 billion from 2020 to 2025| Driven by Growing Acceptance of Sexual Wellness Products | Technavio

Adult Stores Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our adult stores market report covers the following areas:

Adult Stores Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The growing acceptance of sexual wellness products is one of the key drivers for the market in focus. The rising demand for sexual wellness products is also credited to individuals who have traveled or lived abroad with access to the adult product market and are looking for a similar market or product in their own country. This increased the demand for such products in developing countries. There has been a monumental shift in the perception of these products as an increasing number of people are accepting their use and rights to sexual wellness. Therefore, changing perceptions and growing awareness of these products will lead to the growing demand for these products in the market, thereby contributing to the overall growth of the market.

However, the side effects of sexual wellness products are one of the key challenges for the market in focus. Though sexual wellness products are increasingly becoming accepted socially, consumers are concerned about the negative side effects of these products. The materials and ingredients such as rubber, plastic, latex, and nitrile used in these products need to be scrutinized as they come in direct interaction with intimate areas of the skin, which makes them prone to reactions such as pain, irritation, numbness, and inflammation or swelling. A large number of these products contain controversial toxins such as parabens that are sometimes directly absorbed into the bloodstream. Further, sex toys are also found to be toxic, containing materials and chemicals, such as phthalates that are regulated in other industries. Therefore, questions related to the safety of these products are being raised, creating an inhibition in consumers, which is likely to offset the market growth.

Adult Stores Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Sex Toys



Condoms



Personal Lubricants



Others

Distribution Channel

Online Retail Stores



Adult And Specialty Stores

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Adult Stores Market 2021-2025: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The adult stores' market share growth in the sex toys segment will be significant for revenue generation. The sex toys market is growing with the changing perception of individuals in society toward sex toys such as vibrating rings, dildos, and vibrators. The exposure that these sex toys are getting from the media in recent years has also impacted their demand positively. This has led to increased product innovations, which is boosting the market growth.

40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for adult stores market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing awareness regarding sexual wellness products will facilitate the adult stores' market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Adult Stores Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist adult stores' market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the adult stores market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the adult stores market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of adult stores market vendors

Adult Stores Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 9.71 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.18 Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ansell Ltd., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, LELOi AB, Luvu Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., and WOW Tech International GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Sex toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Condoms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Personal lubricants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Online retail stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Adult and specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ansell Ltd.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Doc Johnson Enterprises

LELOi AB

Luvu Brands Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Tantus Inc.

TENGA Co. Ltd.

The Aneros Co.

WOW Tech International GmbH

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

