Adult Stores Market Size to grow by USD 9.71 billion from 2020 to 2025| Driven by Growing Acceptance of Sexual Wellness Products | Technavio

Apr 27, 2022, 05:10 ET
NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The adult stores market size is set to grow by USD 9.71 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8% according to Technavio. The adult stores market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Ansell Ltd., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, LELOi AB, Luvu Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., and WOW Tech International GmbH are some of the major market participants.
Adult Stores Market 2021-2025: Scope
Our adult stores market report covers the following areas:
Adult Stores Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges
The growing acceptance of sexual wellness products is one of the key drivers for the market in focus. The rising demand for sexual wellness products is also credited to individuals who have traveled or lived abroad with access to the adult product market and are looking for a similar market or product in their own country. This increased the demand for such products in developing countries. There has been a monumental shift in the perception of these products as an increasing number of people are accepting their use and rights to sexual wellness. Therefore, changing perceptions and growing awareness of these products will lead to the growing demand for these products in the market, thereby contributing to the overall growth of the market.
However, the side effects of sexual wellness products are one of the key challenges for the market in focus. Though sexual wellness products are increasingly becoming accepted socially, consumers are concerned about the negative side effects of these products. The materials and ingredients such as rubber, plastic, latex, and nitrile used in these products need to be scrutinized as they come in direct interaction with intimate areas of the skin, which makes them prone to reactions such as pain, irritation, numbness, and inflammation or swelling. A large number of these products contain controversial toxins such as parabens that are sometimes directly absorbed into the bloodstream. Further, sex toys are also found to be toxic, containing materials and chemicals, such as phthalates that are regulated in other industries. Therefore, questions related to the safety of these products are being raised, creating an inhibition in consumers, which is likely to offset the market growth.
Adult Stores Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis
- Product
- Sex Toys
- Condoms
- Personal Lubricants
- Others
- Distribution Channel
- Online Retail Stores
- Adult And Specialty Stores
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Adult Stores Market 2021-2025: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis
- The adult stores' market share growth in the sex toys segment will be significant for revenue generation. The sex toys market is growing with the changing perception of individuals in society toward sex toys such as vibrating rings, dildos, and vibrators. The exposure that these sex toys are getting from the media in recent years has also impacted their demand positively. This has led to increased product innovations, which is boosting the market growth.
- 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for adult stores market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing awareness regarding sexual wellness products will facilitate the adult stores' market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Adult Stores Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist adult stores' market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the adult stores market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the adult stores market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of adult stores market vendors
|
Adult Stores Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 9.71 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.18
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 40%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Ansell Ltd., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, LELOi AB, Luvu Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., and WOW Tech International GmbH
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Sex toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Condoms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Personal lubricants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Online retail stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Adult and specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ansell Ltd.
- Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
- Doc Johnson Enterprises
- LELOi AB
- Luvu Brands Inc.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- Tantus Inc.
- TENGA Co. Ltd.
- The Aneros Co.
- WOW Tech International GmbH
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
