Adult Survivors Act Revives City Law Claims, Court Rules in Lawsuit Filed by Survivors Law Project

News provided by

Survivors Law Project

21 Dec, 2023, 16:02 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Survivors Law Project has partially defeated a motion to dismiss an Adult Survivors Act ("ASA") lawsuit against litigator David Ratner over his repeated unwanted sexual advances toward a female junior associate that led to her unlawful termination in 2011.

Continue Reading

On December 20, 2023, Judge Lyle E. Frank of the New York State Supreme Court ruled that the ASA revived Kalisha Crawford's claims of gender discrimination and retaliation under the New York City Human Rights Law. It is the first-ever ruling to explicitly state that the ASA revives claims under both state law and city law.

In its landmark decision, the Court relied on the plain language of the ASA, which states that the Act temporarily revived "every civil claim or cause of action" resulting from a sexual assault as defined in Penal Law Section 130. The ASA revival period expired on November 23, 2023.

The Court dismissed Crawford's claims brought under the New York State Human Rights Law, finding that Ratner did not meet the definition of "employer" under the statute. In its ruling, the Court relied on a 2021 Court of Appeals decision in Doe v. Bloomberg L.P. in which a female employee attempted to hold Michael Bloomberg vicariously liable for sexual harassment at his company in which he had no personal involvement.

Read the decision here.

Statement from Julia Elmaleh-Sachs, Senior Associate at Survivors Law Project:

"We are thrilled with the Court's well-reasoned decision that the Adult Survivors Act revives claims under the NYCHRL—the first ruling of its kind. This is yet another example of what happens when lawmakers and survivor-advocates work together to put power back in the hands of sexual assault victims. Unfortunately, with respect to Ms. Crawford's claims under the state's Human Rights Law, the Court was hamstrung by the Court of Appeals' 2021 decision in Doe v. Bloomberg L.P., which created harmful case law for plaintiffs even where the sexual offender also has an ownership stake in the company."

"Because the ASA deadline has expired, the door is now closed for thousands of survivors who learned about this law too late. We urge the New York State legislature to move quickly on extending the ASA so these survivors can have their day in court, too."

SOURCE Survivors Law Project

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.