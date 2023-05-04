ADULT-THEMED RETAILER ADAM & EVE EXPANDS STORE FOOTPRINT IN HOUSTON

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve Franchise Corporation (AEFC), a division of the largest and most-trusted adult-themed online retailer AdamEve.com , announced the opening of its 102nd location in the Houston, Texas area; continuing the growth trajectory and trend of multiple record-breaking years for the Houston region franchise locations. This Houston grand opening is the 18th Adam & Eve store location to open in Texas.

"Our Texas franchise operators are seeing significant growth this year which provides us more opportunities to support this region's franchisees," said David Keegan, vice president of franchising for Adam & Eve Stores. "Houston continues to be a lucrative market for the brand and its franchise operators and we fully expect that trend to continue through the balance of 2023."

"AEFC delivers a tremendous opportunity for us as franchise operators in the Houston area. We're grateful to be part of the amazing Houston business community and for our connection to this trusted brand," said Bob Strother, Adam & Eve Houston franchise operator.

Located at the southwest corner of I-69 and Belfort Avenue at 10701 W. Belfort Avenue, this new location expands area services and products to neighbors across the Southwest Houston communities of Stafford, Sugarland, Missouri City, Richmond and beyond. For more information on Adam & Eve's Houston locations, visit AdamEveHouston.com.

About Adam & Eve Stores

Since its inception, Adam & Eve has successfully been raising the standards in the American adult-themed industry and has continued the tradition by opening retail stores that provide sex-positive and consenting people - over the age of 18 - the highest quality products and lingerie. There are currently 102 stores in 23 states across the U.S., in addition to locations in Canada and Peru. For more information on the Adam & Eve Stores franchise investment opportunity, visit the franchise website, AdamandEveFranchise.com .

