Aduna and Bridge Alliance partner to accelerate access to network APIs

STOCKHOLM, March 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aduna, a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson, is set to partner with Bridge Alliance to accelerate the adoption of CAMARA-based network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

The partnership with Bridge Alliance marks another first for Aduna by expanding its global ecosystem through partner program agreements. As growing numbers of Bridge Alliance members embrace network APIs, the new agreement will form the basis for Aduna to work with Bridge Alliance members.

In return, enterprise customers of Bridge Alliance members working with Aduna will be able to tap the benefits of Aduna's global reach and rapidly growing mobile operator ecosystem. Aduna developer platform partners - including Google Cloud, InfoBip, Sinch and Vonage - will enjoy direct access to Bridge Alliance partner networks working with Aduna.

The new partnership will build on Aduna's rapid momentum to drive and deliver true global scale in the network API ecosystem for developers and enterprises. In addition to vastly increasing the market reach for developers already working with Bridge Alliance - and adding substantial numbers to Aduna's global developer ecosystem - the new partnership will also increase market reach for the millions of developers already in the Aduna ecosystem.

Dr. Ong Geok Chwee, CEO, Bridge Alliance, says: "This collaboration demonstrates the spirit of partnership that Bridge Alliance stands for. Together with Aduna, we are enabling a broader ecosystem of APIs. Enterprise customers will be able to consume telco APIs for their regional business with ease. More importantly, all parties benefit from our streamlined technical and commercial framework when working with network APIs."

Anthony Bartolo, CEO, Aduna, says: "Aduna is at the forefront of changing the mobile connectivity industry and creating new monetization opportunities. Providing developers with ubiquitous access to open, programmable network functionality through common APIs will empower them to innovate at hyperscale. This partnership with Bridge Alliance accelerates Aduna's aims by offering telecom operators and developers unparalleled access to harmonized network APIs across partners' networks, while offering all Bridge Alliance members access to network APIs across Aduna global partner network."

Launched in September 2024, Aduna combines and sells network APIs globally, with a vision that new applications will work anywhere, and on any network, paving the way for developers to innovate much more quickly and easily. Aduna's partners already span significant coverage across mobile network markets globally.

Aduna and Bridge Alliance will also join forces in support of critical global standardization efforts (such as GSMA Open Gateway, CAMARA and TMF).

Network APIs are key to driving a new era of opportunity in the telecom industry. Easily accessible advanced network capabilities are empowering developers to create new use cases across multiple sectors.

Notes to editors:

Media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +46 10 719 69 92

About Aduna

Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include: América Móvil, AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone. Aduna's developer partner platforms include Google Cloud, Infobip, Sinch and Vonage. By combining network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user experiences, and drive industry growth.

About Bridge Alliance

Bridge Alliance, the leading mobile alliance for premier operators and their customers in Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2024. Our alliance today covers 35 members who serve over 1 billion customers collectively across these regions. Our goal is to build group capabilities and create value for our members by enabling compelling roaming services and experience, offering multi-market enterprise and IoT solutions, and delivering savings and benefits through leveraging group economies.

Bridge Alliance's members and partners include: Airtel (India, Sri Lanka, and the Airtel subsidiaries in Africa: Chad, Condo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Kenya, Malawi, Madagascar, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia), AIS, China Telecom, China Unicom, CSL, CTM, Deutsche Telekom, Globe, Maxis, Metfone, MobiFone, Optus, Singtel, SK Telesom, stc (Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait), Softbank Corp, Taiwan Mobile, and Telkomsel.

For more information, visit www.bridgealliance.com

For media enquiries, please contact [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/aduna-and-bridge-alliance-partner-to-accelerate-access-to-network-apis,c4113038

The following files are available for download: