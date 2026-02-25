Aduna Reaches Milestone as a Leading Provider of U.S. Network APIs

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aduna, the global aggregator of standardized network API's, today announced a major milestone in its mission to simplify and scale access to network intelligence. With the backing of its equity partners AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, Aduna is now the only company to currently have agreements in place to provide comprehensive, CAMARA-compliant network API coverage across the entire U.S. market.

For the first time, enterprises and developers can reach subscribers of the three major carriers in the U.S.—over 300 million connections—via Aduna's single and centralised platform simplifying agreements and integration. This unified access enables businesses to seamlessly leverage carrier-grade network capabilities for authentication, security, and real-time intelligence.

"Bringing all three major U.S. carriers together under one standardized API framework is a milestone not just for Aduna, but for the entire mobile ecosystem," said Anthony Bartolo, CEO at Aduna. "By reducing fragmentation, we're enabling enterprises to innovate faster, integrate more easily, and deploy trusted network intelligence at unprecedented scale."

Through Aduna's aggregation model, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon are each helping to reduce integration complexity and accelerate the rollout of high-value use cases that rely on secure, carrier-verified network data.

Among the first APIs that will be available are Number Verification and SIM Swap Detection, which empower enterprises to strengthen customer authentication and protect users from identity theft and mobile fraud. Number Verify allows developers to authenticate customers seamlessly without the need for SMS messages, eliminating risk of interception. SIM Swap identifies changes in a customer's SIM card determining if there is a risk of account takeover fraud.

Looking ahead, Aduna and its operator partners plan to expand their joint API portfolio to include additional capabilities that enhance fraud prevention, authentication, and digital trust across industries such as finance, e-commerce, and digital services.

This milestone cements Aduna's position as a leader in standardized network API aggregation, driving the next wave of innovation at the intersection of connectivity and security. Leveraging network APIs is a key part of an identity security approach especially as AI increases the threat against biometric and password-based authentication. Businesses interested in enabling APIs as part of their security frameworks are invited to contact Aduna for a conversation.

"As businesses increasingly rely on software to differentiate and scale, the role of the network is evolving from infrastructure to enabler," said Shawn Hakl, SVP & head of product, AT&T Business. "Our collaboration with Aduna reimagines the network as a developer-centric platform that accelerates innovation and simplifies complexity. By empowering developers to build and deploy secure digital experiences faster, businesses gain a competitive edge. Through reduced time-to-market, enhanced customer trust, and greater operational efficiency, we're enabling enterprises to deliver differentiated services that meet the evolving demands of a connected economy."

"Network APIs like SIM Swap Detection are transforming how businesses secure customer interactions at scale," said Dirk Mosa, SVP, Spectrum, Wholesale & Roaming at T-Mobile. "As bad actors seek other threat vectors, protecting identity with carrier-verified intelligence becomes essential. At T-Mobile, we are giving enterprises unified access to real-time, fraud-resistant signals. It's a smarter, scalable way to stop account takeovers before they happen — and enable trust in every digital experience."

"Verizon is committed to enabling the next generation of secure, seamless digital experiences by leveraging our network capabilities," said Scott Lawrence, Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business. "Aduna's aggregation of standardized, CAMARA-compliant network APIs offers developers a single integration point for carrier-grade security features, accelerating the deployment of vital services like SIM Swap Detection and Number Verification. This is essential for protecting consumers and businesses from the growing threat of digital fraud and establishing a stronger foundation of trust."



Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Vodafone. Aduna's developer partner platforms include Google Cloud, Infobip, Sinch, and Vonage. By combining network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user experiences, and drive industry growth.

To find out more about network APIs and Aduna, visit adunaglobal.com.

